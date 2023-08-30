Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong woman, 70, dies after fight with another in Kwun Tong health centre toilet
- Police rush to Kwun Tong Community Health Centre after caller alerts them to fight and says one of the woman armed with knife
- Woman found unconscious at scene dies later in hospital; other woman also injured
An elderly Hong Kong woman has died in hospital after a fight with another in a toilet at a community health centre.
Officers rushed to the Kwun Tong Community Health Centre on Hip Wo Street in Kwun Tong on Wednesday after a caller alerted police and said one of the women had a knife.
“Upon arrival of the officers, two women were found in the toilet, but one of them had lost consciousness,” a police spokeswoman said.
The unconscious woman, who was in her 70s, was taken to United Christian Hospital, but later died.
The other woman, aged in her 50s, was also injured and was treated at the same hospital.
The fight was said to have broken out in a toilet on the ground floor of the building just before 3pm.
Detectives from the Kwun Tong criminal investigation unit are investigating the case.
