An elderly Hong Kong woman has died in hospital after a fight with another in a toilet at a community health centre.

Officers rushed to the Kwun Tong Community Health Centre on Hip Wo Street in Kwun Tong on Wednesday after a caller alerted police and said one of the women had a knife.

Police are investigating after a woman died following a fight between two women in the toilet of a health centre. Photo: Warton Li

“Upon arrival of the officers, two women were found in the toilet, but one of them had lost consciousness,” a police spokeswoman said.