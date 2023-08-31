Hong Kong police have arrested a 20-year-old university student on suspicion of indecently assaulting a first-year during a three-day orientation camp, the Post has learned.

The suspect, a second-year student at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), was in police custody on Thursday after he was picked up by officers from the New Territories North regional crime unit a day earlier.

A source familiar with the case said the man was accused of molesting the first-year student, an 18-year-old woman, on two separate occasions at the Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Tai Tong Holiday Camp on August 20 and 21.

Addressing earlier claims on social media, the source said an investigation had so far not discovered any evidence that attendees at the orientation camp had used marijuana.