Hong Kong police arrest senior university student ‘over alleged indecent assault of woman, 18, at orientation event’
- Source says man, 20, accused of molesting first-year student on two occasions at University of Hong Kong orientation event
- Police arrest suspect after collecting evidence in response to allegations shared on social media over the weekend
Hong Kong police have arrested a 20-year-old university student on suspicion of indecently assaulting a first-year during a three-day orientation camp, the Post has learned.
The suspect, a second-year student at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), was in police custody on Thursday after he was picked up by officers from the New Territories North regional crime unit a day earlier.
A source familiar with the case said the man was accused of molesting the first-year student, an 18-year-old woman, on two separate occasions at the Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Tai Tong Holiday Camp on August 20 and 21.
Addressing earlier claims on social media, the source said an investigation had so far not discovered any evidence that attendees at the orientation camp had used marijuana.
The force opened an investigation after learning of social media posts related to the incident and receiving a report on Monday.
After gathering evidence, detectives arrested the suspect at his home in Yuen Long on Wednesday afternoon.
Police have appealed to witnesses and anyone with information to contact officers via 3661 3359 or 5563 5238.
The university on Thursday said a case had been filed over recent alleged incidents at an orientation event organised by its nursing student society.
It also confirmed that “a student from the University of Hong Kong has been detained for alleged incident assault”.
“The university is closely monitoring the situation and will handle this matter seriously,” the institution said.
The case came to light over the weekend when one of the students attending the camp accused a senior undergraduate of groping her and other students at the event.
She also accused some attendees of using cannabis at the time, opting to share details of the alleged incidents with a social media influencer on Saturday.