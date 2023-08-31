The District Court on Thursday also ordered the confiscation of HK$376,370 from Tommy Yuen Man-on, the remainder of the amount he had secured under false pretences.

A Hong Kong singer has received more than two years in jail for insulting police and officials on social media and laundering HK$718,788 (US$91,600) raised by fabricating a story about a teenager facing a riot trial over her involvement in the 2019 anti-government protests.

He said the case was close to being a serious one if it was assessed using guidelines for the similar offence of inciting secession under the Beijing-decreed national security law , where a grave transgression would warrant a minimum sentence of five years imprisonment.

Lin also described Yuen as an emotional blackmailer, saying he had capitalised on people’s sympathy for those arrested in the 2019 unrest in a mercenary scheme that was also intended to promote himself.

“He did not hesitate to fan the flame in order to loot the burning house. He was more culpable than an ordinary fraudster,” the judge added.

Lin sentenced Yuen to two years and two months in jail for acting with seditious intent and money laundering, after reducing the overall starting point of 39 months by one-third to reflect his timely guilty plea.

Yuen, a former member of the now-defunct Cantopop boy band E-kids, pleaded guilty last month for offences he committed between April 2021 and February last year.

An inquiry by national security police also revealed details about Yuen and his wife fabricating the story of a 19-year-old girl facing the prospect of jail in order to profit from those sympathetic to protesters arrested in 2019 unrest, which was sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill.

The singer admitted selling fruit, concert tickets and biscuits purportedly baked by the teenager on the pretext of supporting the fictitious character.

The court heard the HK$718,788 raised through the crowdfunding campaign was kept by Yuen’s brother-in-law, with some of the amount subsequently channelled to the singer’s account.

Both Yuen’s wife and brother-in-law left Hong Kong after Yuen’s arrest in February 2022.

Yuen is expected to complete his sentence in a month’s time, having spent 1½ years in custody awaiting the trial. He smiled and waved to a dozen supporters in the court’s public gallery before prison officers took him away.

Sedition is punishable by up to two years imprisonment for a first offence, while money laundering carries a maximum jail sentence of seven years at the District Court.

Sedition is not among the offences criminalised by the national security law, but was recognised by the Court of Final Appeal as capable of endangering the country’s safety.

Prosecutors are entitled to request that sedition cases be heard only by judges sanctioned by the chief executive.