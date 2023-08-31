“We suspect the money was part of the payments for the illegal drug,” Fong said.

The probe revealed HK$700,000 had been transferred from the suspect’s bank account in the city to another one in Brazil earlier this year.

Superintendent Henry Fong Heung-wing of customs’ drug investigation bureau on Thursday said a follow-up investigation led to the arrest of the sole proprietor of a local trading company in connection with the case.

Hong Kong customs has confiscated HK$230 million (US$29.3 million) worth of cocaine smuggled into the city from Brazil, disguised as frozen chicken feet, marking their biggest seizure of the narcotic this year, a senior official has revealed.

The 302kg (665lbs) of cocaine was concealed in a consignment with 1,800 boxes of frozen chicken feet shipped into the city from Santos earlier this month, according to the Customs and Excise Department.

The shipment was selected for inspection at the Kwai Chung Customhouse examination compound on Thursday last week, with X-rays of the cargo prompting officers to open the container for further investigation.

The superintendent said the illegal drug was found hidden in 63 of the boxes and each contained two bags of the frozen product.

“In each bag, there were two or three slabs of suspected cocaine wrapped in vacuum-sealed packages,” Fong revealed. “Each slab weighed 1.2kg.”

He said officers seized 302kg of suspected cocaine in total and the haul had an estimated street value of HK$230 million in the city.

The consignment was the biggest seizure of illegal drugs customs uncovered this year, he added.

Officers display the confiscated haul of cocaine at a press briefing. Photo: Sam Tsang

Fong said an investigation suggested most of the haul was destined for the city’s underground market while some was bound for neighbouring places and countries.

According to the shipping document, the consignee is a local trading company.

On Tuesday afternoon, customs officers intercepted the proprietor of the company in North Point. He was detained on suspicion of drug trafficking – an offence punishable by up to life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine.

According to customs, the investigation was still under way and further arrests were possible.

The haul marks the second large-scale seizure of illegal drugs customs officers made in two months.

Officers confiscated HK$170 million worth of crystal meth in the city in a shipment from Mexico bound for Australia on July 12. In a joint operation with Australian authorities on Wednesday and Friday last week, a 28-year-old man was arrested in Sydney and three other men were picked up in Hong Kong.

In the first eight months of this year, customs seized 4.5 tonnes (5 tons) of illegal drugs, a 50 per cent increase from three tonnes of narcotics they had discovered in the same period in 2022.

Fong attributed the significant rise to the effectiveness of timely adjustments made in the department’s law enforcement strategies.

He said they would continue to co-operate and exchange intelligence with local, mainland Chinese and overseas law enforcement agencies to combat international drug trafficking at its source and tackle such illegal activities in the city.

Seizures of cocaine by customs this year doubled to 686kg from 345kg over the same period last year.

In Hong Kong, the street value of cocaine dropped to about HK$780 a gram in June this year from HK$1,300 per gram in early 2022.

Another source said the supply of cocaine had increased last year because of a good harvest in South America, causing falling prices.