Hong Kong woman charged with murder over death of elderly neighbour in health centre toilet
- Suspect, 51, was earlier arrested after officers found elderly woman, 79, lost consciousness from multiple knife wounds
- Case to be heard at Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Courts, according to police
A 51-year-old Hong Kong woman has been charged with murder over the death of her elderly neighbour after a fight broke out in a health centre toilet earlier this week.
Police on Friday said the charge was laid a day earlier, after the suspect was arrested on suspicion of killing the 79-year-old woman following the incident at Kwun Tong Community Health Centre just before 3pm on Wednesday.
The case will be heard at Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Courts, the force added.
Police earlier said that the pair knew each other and the suspect had taken the 79-year-old woman to the general outpatient clinic on Hip Wo Street to see a doctor.
The women lived alone in two separate flats on the same floor of a nearby residential block on Wan Hon Street, according to a source familiar with the case.
On Wednesday, an employee at the centre contacted police after noticing a fight had broken out in the toilet and one of the women had a knife.
Officers and paramedics broke into a cubicle and found the elderly woman had lost consciousness after sustaining multiple knife wounds on her head and neck, along with a fracture at the rear of her head.
She was taken to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong but subsequently died.
The suspect was treated at the same hospital for minor cut wounds on her left hand, and was later transferred to Castle Peak Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Tuen Mun.
A cleaver and a knife sharpening stone were found at the fight scene.