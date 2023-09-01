A 51-year-old Hong Kong woman has been charged with murder over the death of her elderly neighbour after a fight broke out in a health centre toilet earlier this week.

Police on Friday said the charge was laid a day earlier, after the suspect was arrested on suspicion of killing the 79-year-old woman following the incident at Kwun Tong Community Health Centre just before 3pm on Wednesday.

The case will be heard at Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Courts, the force added.

The incident occurred at the Kwun Tong Community Health Centre just before 3pm on Wednesday. Photo: Handout

Police earlier said that the pair knew each other and the suspect had taken the 79-year-old woman to the general outpatient clinic on Hip Wo Street to see a doctor.