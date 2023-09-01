More than two dozen Hongkongers fell victim to WhatsApp scams in a single week as con artists hijacked the accounts of their relatives, friends and colleagues, sending out text messages to deceive them, police revealed on Friday.

The force posted an alert on its CyberDefender Facebook page in the afternoon, saying at least 25 WhatsApp scams were reported in the past week and the victims lost more than HK$800,000 (US$101,990) in total.

Police warned residents to remain vigilant while receiving any requests for money transfers or financial help.

According to the force, swindlers usually pretend to be family members or friends of WhatsApp users and invent different excuses to trick them into revealing their account verification codes.

Scammers then access the accounts with the codes and, while posing as the users, send text messages to deceive the account holders’ contacts.