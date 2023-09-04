A Hong Kong court has granted bail to a university student accused of molesting a first-year pupil during an orientation camp last month, amid a police investigation into whether the suspect had assaulted other women at the three-day event.

Police on Monday escorted Tang Ho-yin, a second-year student at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), to Fanling Court over the alleged incidents at the Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Tai Tong Holiday Camp in Yuen Long.

A charge sheet available for press inspection stated 20-year-old Tang assaulted an 18-year-old woman in an activity room on August 20, before groping her again inside a dormitory living room the next day.