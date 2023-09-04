Hong Kong court grants bail to university student accused of molesting junior at orientation camp amid police probe into other possible victims
- Charge sheet states Tang Ho-yin, 20, assaulted an 18-year-old first-year student and also groped her on another day
- Investigators will review security footage and conduct more inquiries with other students
A Hong Kong court has granted bail to a university student accused of molesting a first-year pupil during an orientation camp last month, amid a police investigation into whether the suspect had assaulted other women at the three-day event.
Police on Monday escorted Tang Ho-yin, a second-year student at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), to Fanling Court over the alleged incidents at the Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Tai Tong Holiday Camp in Yuen Long.
A charge sheet available for press inspection stated 20-year-old Tang assaulted an 18-year-old woman in an activity room on August 20, before groping her again inside a dormitory living room the next day.
New Hong Kong nursing undergraduate says she was ‘groped’ by senior male student
Tang was not required to enter a plea on two counts of indecent assault because prosecutors applied for a 10-week adjournment to conduct further inquiries.
Investigators would collect CCTV footage from the campsite and examine the defendant’s mobile phone while taking statements from his schoolmates, they said.
Hong Kong police ‘arrest student over alleged indecent assault of 18-year-old’
Acting principal magistrate Andy Cheng Lim-chi granted a HK$5,000 (US$637) bail to Tang after the prosecution raised no objection to his temporary release, but ordered him to remain in the city, report to police twice a week and avoid all prosecution witnesses.
“I understand, thank you,” the student said in the dock when prompted to confirm he was aware of the bail conditions.
Tang is expected to return to court in mid-November. He faces up to three years’ imprisonment if convicted.
The university confirmed last week police had detained a student over a sexual assault complaint linked to an orientation camp organised by its nursing student society.
The institution said it would closely monitor the situation and handle the matter seriously.