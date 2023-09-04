Hong Kong police have arrested 29 suspects in a 20-day crackdown targeting individuals who sell their bank accounts to crime syndicates that use them to collect and launder the proceeds of fraud.

The 20 men and nine women, aged from 19 to 64, were holders of bank accounts linked to 23 online scams and five money laundering cases, involving more than HK$47 million (US$5.9 million) in total, according to the force.

“The investigation revealed that most of them were paid a few hundred to several thousand dollars each to sell their bank accounts,” Inspector Tang Chi-shing of the Kwun Tong district’s technology and financial crime squad on Monday said.

He added the monetary reward they received depended on the number of bank accounts they sold and how long they were used by syndicates.