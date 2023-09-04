Hong Kong police arrest 29 suspected of selling bank accounts to crime syndicates for laundering fraud proceeds
- Suspects are holders of bank accounts linked to 23 online scams and five money laundering cases, according to police
- ‘Investigation reveals most were paid a few hundred to several thousand dollars each to sell their bank accounts,’ Inspector Tang Chi-shing says
Hong Kong police have arrested 29 suspects in a 20-day crackdown targeting individuals who sell their bank accounts to crime syndicates that use them to collect and launder the proceeds of fraud.
The 20 men and nine women, aged from 19 to 64, were holders of bank accounts linked to 23 online scams and five money laundering cases, involving more than HK$47 million (US$5.9 million) in total, according to the force.
“The investigation revealed that most of them were paid a few hundred to several thousand dollars each to sell their bank accounts,” Inspector Tang Chi-shing of the Kwun Tong district’s technology and financial crime squad on Monday said.
He added the monetary reward they received depended on the number of bank accounts they sold and how long they were used by syndicates.
The suspects included construction site workers, housewives and unemployed individuals.
The offences they were arrested for included fraud, obtaining property by deception and money laundering. During the operation, police seized mobile phones, related bank documents and bank cards.
According to police, the 23 cybercrime cases included online romance scams, e-shopping fraud, employment scams and sham investment deals, with losses totalling HK$27.5 million.
Tang said the highest amount of money lost involved an online romance scam in which the victim was conned out of HK$10 million.
The amount of money involved in the five money laundering cases reached more than 20 million, he added.
In one of the cases, he said a victim living overseas was swindled out of HK$14 million through an online scam and the money involved was transferred into Hong Kong.
After gathering evidence, officers swooped into action and arrested the 29 suspects in a series of raids across the city from August 11 to August 31.
Police said all the suspects had been released on bail pending further investigation, adding that the probe was ongoing and more arrests were possible.
The inspector said the operation targeted holders of stooge bank accounts to prevent criminal syndicates from using such accounts to process illegal funds.
Tang reminded the public not to lend or sell their bank accounts to others for handling cash from unknown sources as they could face charges of money laundering.
In Hong Kong, money laundering is punishable by up to 14 years in jail and a HK$5 million fine.
Police handled 18,743 cases of money laundering between January and June this year, an increase of 52 per cent from 12,326 logged over the same period in 2022.
Losses from cases this year reached HK$2.69 billion, up 28 per cent from HK$2.1 billion recorded in the same period in 2022.