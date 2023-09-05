The Post has learned that both the women are at EdU, and that the man was one of the attendees at the two orientation camps.

He was said to have gone into a bathroom and pulled open the shower curtain as a 22-year-old woman was taking a bath at another orientation camp, a source familiar with the cases said.

The alleged attacker – a 28-year-old man who also studies at the university – was said on Monday to have been involved in a separate incident last month.

The rape is alleged to have taken place at the Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Tai Tong Holiday Camp in Yuen Long in the early hours of July 23 during a two-day orientation camp.

The Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Tai Tong Holiday Camp in Yuen Long, where a woman attending an Education University orientation camp is alleged to have been raped. Photo: Wikipedia

The source said that a preliminary investigation showed the alleged victim started drinking with the man and another male attendee at the camp in one of the rooms in a dormitory at around 5am.

Advertisement

The source said the other man left just before 6am and the woman alleged the 28-year-old raped her, despite her attempts to fight him off.

The source added the alleged victim did not seek help at the holiday camp.

She left the camp after the two-day event ended and was said to have told her boyfriend about the alleged incident. He contacted police.

Detectives from the Yuen Long criminal investigation unit are looking into the case, but no one has been arrested.

The source alleged the man was involved in another incident at a different holiday camp on Lantau Island just after midnight on August 28.

Advertisement

The victim was said to be another EdU undergraduate.

She alleged that the man entered the bathroom when she was in the bath and he left after he pulled open the shower curtain around it.

Advertisement

The source said she made a complaint to the university and the Equal Opportunities Commission and reported the case to police for record only.

Police have not made an arrest.

EdU on Monday night appealed for anyone with information on the two cases to come forward.

Advertisement

It added it had a “zero-tolerance attitude” to bullying and sexual harassment and had clear procedures to be followed in the event of accusations.

“The school will also refer cases to the student disciplinary committee, depending on the situation,” the university said.

“If the case involves criminal elements, it will also be transferred to law enforcement agencies for investigation.”

Advertisement

The accusations came in the wake of sex assault allegations at a University of Hong Kong orientation camp last month.

Tang Ho-yin, a second-year student, was on Monday charged with sexual assaults on an 18-year-old woman in an activity room at Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Tai Tong Holiday Camp on August 20 and with groping her again in a dormitory room the next day. He was released on bail.

Police are investigating whether any other women were assaulted at the three-day event.