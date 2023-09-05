Hong Kong police have arrested a 17-year-old student on suspicion of assaulting his principal in a Kwai Chung school on the first day of the new academic year.

A police spokesman on Tuesday said: “The boy was accused of beating the victim with his hands.” A source familiar with the case added that preliminary investigation suggested the suspect had acted out of anger.

The alleged attack occurred when the Form Three student and the 57-year-old principal met outside a classroom in Shek Lei Catholic Secondary School on On Chit Street at around 8.15am on Monday.

The teenager was detained over assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been released on bail pending further investigation.