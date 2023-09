The judicial challenge by detained activist Jimmy Sham Tsz-kit is the first case to ask the highest arbiters the ultimate question of whether same-sex couples have a right to marry under the statute of the city.

But the Court of Final Appeal said its declaration would be suspended for two years to give the government time to come up with an approach.

Hong Kong’s top court on Tuesday handed a gay activist a major victory by ruling the government must formulate an official framework for recognising same-sex partnerships.

Sham, 36, applied for a judicial review in 2018 for a declaration that Hong Kong laws were unconstitutional as they recognised foreign heterosexual marriages but not same-sex ones, such as his, registered in New York in 2013.

The former convenor of the now-disbanded Civil Human Rights Front, who is currently remanded under the national security law, lost his first two attempts in the lower courts before receiving a final chance to appeal at the top court.

Sham’s bid was one of three similar applications lodged in 2018 that attacked the government for failing to provide at the very least a status equivalent to marriage.

The first challenge, mounted by a lesbian woman only known as MK, was turned down by the Court of First Instance in October 2019. She has filed an appeal, but no hearing dates have been fixed yet due to issues with her legal aid application.

The remaining case, started by a former university student identified as TF, was adjourned indefinitely pending the resolution of MK’s challenge.

Hong Kong only recognises same-sex marriage for limited purposes such as taxation, inheritance rights and civil service benefits. The concessions were mostly achieved through legal action taken over the last few years in a piecemeal approach.

The government has yet to carry out a wider review of its policies on same-sex unions.