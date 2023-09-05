Hong Kong’s top court on Tuesday handed a gay activist a major victory by ruling the government must formulate an official framework for recognising same-sex partnerships.

But the Court of Final Appeal said its declaration would be suspended for two years to give the government time to come up with an approach.

The judicial challenge by detained activist Jimmy Sham Tsz-kit is the first case to ask the highest arbiters the ultimate question of whether same-sex couples have a right to marry under the statute of the city.