Hong Kong must create legal framework for same-sex partnerships, top court rules
- Top court rules government failure to provide alternative means of recognising same-sex partnerships is violation of constitutional rights
- But activist Jimmy Sham’s request for recognition of same-sex marriage dismissed by court
Hong Kong’s top court on Tuesday handed a gay activist a major victory by ruling the government must formulate an official framework for recognising same-sex partnerships.
But the Court of Final Appeal said its declaration would be suspended for two years to give the government time to come up with an approach.
The judicial challenge by detained activist Jimmy Sham Tsz-kit is the first case to ask the highest arbiters the ultimate question of whether same-sex couples have a right to marry under the statute of the city.
Sham, 36, applied for a judicial review in 2018 for a declaration that Hong Kong laws were unconstitutional as they recognised foreign heterosexual marriages but not same-sex ones, such as his, registered in New York in 2013.
Sham’s bid was one of three similar applications lodged in 2018 that attacked the government for failing to provide at the very least a status equivalent to marriage.
The remaining case, started by a former university student identified as TF, was adjourned indefinitely pending the resolution of MK’s challenge.
Hong Kong only recognises same-sex marriage for limited purposes such as taxation, inheritance rights and civil service benefits. The concessions were mostly achieved through legal action taken over the last few years in a piecemeal approach.
The government has yet to carry out a wider review of its policies on same-sex unions.