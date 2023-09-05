The incident prompted the force to launch a three-day anti-triad crackdown in the Kowloon West region which kicked off on Monday evening.

More than 30 gangsters poured into the ground-floor gaming den in Sham Shui Po on Castle Peak Road at about 1.30pm on Monday, damaging some mahjong tables and chairs.

As of midday on Tuesday, police had arrested the five suspected Wo Shing Wo triad members aged from 32 to 46. They were detained on suspicion of criminal damage and unlawful assembly.

Hong Kong police have arrested five suspected triad members after more than 30 thugs stormed a mahjong parlour in an attempt to collect a HK$60 million (US$7.7 million) debt.

On the first night of the operation, police detained another nine men and three women in a series of raids in the region. Officers also closed down three gambling premises and a drug den.

A source familiar with the case said the crackdown mainly targeted Wo Shing Wo triad-controlled entertainment venues such as pubs, drug dens and gambling establishments in Tsim Sha Tsui, Yau Ma Tei, Mong Kok and Sham Shui Po.

A preliminary investigation suggested a Wo Shing Wo faction was responsible for the attempted debt collection on Monday, he said.

The source said no weapons were used during the forceful entry, but the gangsters had occupied every corner of the parlour and blocked the entrance. Some of them were seen shouting at staff members.

Security camera footage showed one of the men had picked up a chair and hurled it towards a mahjong table. Several women rushed out of the premises and about 10 thugs stood guard near the exit, but did not stop them from leaving.

The gang stayed at the parlour for several minutes and left before officers arrived, according to the force.

The source said one of the owners of the mahjong parlour was the former leader of the Wo Shing Wo group, who was also known as “Fei Kin” in triad circles. The owners also operate another gaming den in Mong Kok.

On July 30, more than 10 thugs rushed into the Mong Kok parlour to collect a HK$60 million debt. Police arrested 11 visitors from mainland China for unlawful assembly in connection with the case.

The source said an initial investigation suggested the debt involved a former owner of the parlour, who sold his shares to “Fei Kin” in May.

As mainland visitors were recruited for the July incident, the source said it was possible some of the thugs involved in the storming of the parlour on Monday could have included travellers from across the border.

The investigation was still under way and further arrests were possible, according to police.

“Police absolutely do not tolerate any triad-related activities,” Chief Inspector Patrick Tse Yu-ngai of Sham Shui Po police said on Tuesday, stressing that the force was determined to crack down on such crime.

In May, police arrested an alleged Wo Shing Wo triad leader and his 34 followers after they descended on the Tsim Sha Tsui office of a mainland-based company during an apparent attempt to recover HK$19 million lost on stocks.

The 48-year-old man, known as “Temple Street Long” due to gang activity in the Jordan area, and his 34 alleged followers were detained on suspicion of unlawful assembly.

Between January and June this year, police handled 912 reports of triad-related crimes, up 7.2 per cent from 851 cases logged in the same period last year.