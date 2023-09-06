Police said the individual in the EdU case was detained on Lantau Island on Tuesday on suspicion of indecent assault and voyeurism. The suspect, who also studies at the university, was as of Wednesday morning still being held for questioning.

Hong Kong’s equality watchdog on Wednesday warned that students might have also violated the Sex Discrimination Ordinance, calling for more vigilance against harassment on campuses.

The case marked the latest in a worrying trend at the city’s institutions, with a University of Hong Kong student facing charges of sexual assault in an earlier incident also at an orientation camp.

The arrest was made as the number of alleged victims involving the same suspect rose to four.

The man is accused of raping the 18-year-old woman at Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Tai Tong Holiday Camp in Yuen Long in the early hours of July 23 during a two-day orientation camp there.

He is also linked to a separate incident last month, where he was said to have gone into a bathroom and pulled open the shower curtain as a 22-year-old woman was taking a bath at another orientation camp on Lantau Island just after midnight on August 28.

Police did not reveal details of the other two cases.

Education University is the second tertiary institution in Hong Kong to be embroiled in orientation camp scandals after an earlier case at HKU. Photo: Roy Issa

The fresh allegations came in the wake of separate sexual assault complaints centred on an HKU orientation camp last month.

Tang Ho-yin, a second-year HKU student, was on Monday charged with sex assaults on an 18-year-old woman in an activity room at Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Tai Tong Holiday Camp on August 20, and with groping her again in a dormitory room the next day. He was released on bail.

Meanwhile, Lingnan University is also investigating activities at an orientation camp organised by a student hall after an online video showed participants engaging in games that involved intimate physical contact.

Chu Man-kin, chairman of the Equal Opportunities Commission, warned that students might have violated legislation on sexual discrimination.

“From recent reports, we have also seen some behaviour which do not yet constitute a criminal offence, but could constitute sexual harassment,” he said.

He pointed out that acts of sexual harassment, prohibited under the ordinance, included making unwelcome sexual advances or requests for sex favours and creating a sexually hostile or intimidating environment.

He also warned that traumatic experiences might result in long-term psychological damage for new students as the orientation camps were their first taste of university life.

Chu added the commission had issued letters to the tertiary education sector in early June to call for vigilance against potentially discriminatory incidents at orientation camps. It also held more than 30 non-compulsory training sessions from January to August.

“I suppose organisers were not vigilant enough because they were accustomed to the traditional way of holding orientation activities. I hope the recent incidents can raise public awareness and we can gradually see the results of our training.”

The cases have also prompted the city’s leader to remind varsities of their responsibilities to maintain discipline. Condemning the alleged cases, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday said such acts were “intolerable”.

“If there is any behaviour that is illegal or that infringes on the rights of others, schools must cooperate with law enforcement to ensure that we can deal with such conduct,” Lee said, pointing out that society had expectations of university students and they should observe proper conduct.

He said he hoped all ­educational organisations, ­especially universities, would improve the conduct of students on top of providing a good ­learning environment.