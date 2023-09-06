Hong Kong police investigating after man falls to his death at public housing block, woman discovered injured in flat and later dies
- Woman found injured in Tai Po flat dies at scene, with officers discovering her after responding to call about man who fell to his death at same building
- Police spokesman says investigation under way to determine whether two cases linked
Hong Kong police launched an investigation after a man fell to his death at a public housing block in the New Territories on Wednesday, which led to officers discovering an injured woman in a flat at the same building.
The woman was later certified dead at the flat in Hang Wo House at Tai Wo Estate in Tai Po, where blood was found on the floor, according to the force.
A police spokesman said crime investigation officers were looking into whether the two cases were linked.
Emergency personnel were called to the public housing estate at around 9.45am after a man fell from Hang Wo House and landed on the first-floor podium of the building. Police said he was declared dead at the scene.
While investigating the fall, officers found the injured woman in a flat in the building.
Two weeks ago, a long-standing noise dispute was believed to have led to a murder-suicide that involved an 85-year-old woman being killed with an axe at a public housing block in Tsz Wan Shan. Her 66-year-old neighbour hanged himself in his flat after allegedly attacking her.