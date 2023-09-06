Hong Kong police launched an investigation after a man fell to his death at a public housing block in the New Territories on Wednesday, which led to officers discovering an injured woman in a flat at the same building.

The woman was later certified dead at the flat in Hang Wo House at Tai Wo Estate in Tai Po, where blood was found on the floor, according to the force.

A police spokesman said crime investigation officers were looking into whether the two cases were linked.

Emergency personnel were called to the public housing estate at around 9.45am after a man fell from Hang Wo House and landed on the first-floor podium of the building. Police said he was declared dead at the scene.