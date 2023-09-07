LGBTQ rights in Hong Kong: legal milestones in the long battle for equality
- Court of Final Appeal has this week ruled government must formulate framework for recognising same-sex partnerships in two years’ time
- For decades, members of LGBTQ community have fought policies restricting sex, marriage and after-death arrangements
The Court of Final Appeal ruled against recognising same-sex marriage but said authorities had violated the Hong Kong Bill of Rights.
Three of the five judges said the government had failed to establish an alternative regime to give legal standing to same-sex relationships, such as registered civil partnerships or unions.
The landmark ruling is one of several handed down by Hong Kong courts after years of legal challenges by LGBTQ campaigners. The Post looks back on the cases and explains their significance.
1991
Decriminalisation of same-sex acts
Sexual acts between women were never explicitly outlawed under the old legislation, but lesbian relationships generally faced public stigma.
The new law set the age of consent at 21 for gay men, higher than the 16 years required for heterosexual couples, a decision that would spark several judicial challenges over the years.
The criminalisation of homosexual acts was common in many British colonies and territories, with such laws still in place in some locations.
2005-14
Age of consent laws amended
The High Court in 2005 ruled that laws banning men aged under 21 from having sex with each other were unconstitutional and undermined human rights.
The decision was in response to William Roy Leung’s filing of a judicial review challenging the Criminal Ordinance, which had prohibited sex between men if one or both were aged under 21, but allowed heterosexual and lesbian couples to have sex at the age of 16 and above.
2013
Transgender people win right to marry
The decision forced Hong Kong to rewrite its definition of “sex” and saw the government establish an Interdepartmental Working Group on Gender Recognition to oversee legal and administrative changes.
The case also became a legal reference for later judicial reviews that have challenged the institution of marriage.
2018
Same-sex couples win right to spousal visas
QT and her spouse, known in court as SS, entered into a civil partnership in Britain, months before the latter secured a job in Hong Kong and they decided to move to the city in 2011.
The ruling established that marriage status and civil union partnerships for same-sex couples would be recognised in Hong Kong for the specific purpose of a dependant visa.
But the decision did not affect the city’s definition of marriage as between a man and a woman.
The cases also established that any unequal treatment favouring heterosexual couples over same-sex ones by the government without legitimate reasons constituted unlawful discrimination, which set a precedent for future legal battles.
2019
Gay civil servant wins spousal benefits
The decision required the government to change its policies for all civil servants who had entered into a same-sex marriage outside Hong Kong.
Officials also amended the Inland Revenue Ordinance and ditched the phrase “husband and wife” for “spouse”.
The ruling also enshrined the position that the absence of a prevailing view on same-sex marriage in Hong Kong did not justify denial of the fundamental rights of a minority group.
Court abolishes four offences criminalising sex between men
The abolished crimes included “procuring others to commit homosexual buggery”, “gross indecency with or by a man under 16”, “gross indecency by a man with a man otherwise than in private”, and “procuring gross indecency by a man with a man”.
The court also changed the interpretation of three other crimes to ensure they aligned with the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, and ruled the offences must be applicable to both women as well as men.
Scrapping the four offences was considered significant since they had only applied to gay or bisexual men, but not to heterosexual or lesbian couples.
The decision also ensured that offences, such as engaging in sexual acts with a non-consenting mentally incapacitated person, could equally apply to women.
Court rules against judicial challenge seeking marriage equality
The Court of First Instance sided with the government and reiterated that marriage under the mini-constitution only referred to those between men and women.
MK’s judicial review was the first to take a look at same-sex marriage and was a direct challenge to how the concept was defined in the Marriage Ordinance.
2020
Court quashes public housing ban for LGBTQ couples
The Court of Instance ruled that a government policy of denying legally married same-sex couples the right to apply for public housing was unconstitutional in March of that year.
The decision came after Nick Infinger sued the Housing Authority over its decision to bar him and his husband from renting a public housing flat.
The case has proved significant for same-sex couples applying for government welfare services and later inspired a judicial review of whether such couples in public housing flats had cohabitation rights.
The ruling has been appealed by the authority and is awaiting a verdict.
2021
Cohabitation Rights for LGBTQ couples
Gay widower Henry Li Yik-ho and his late husband, Edgar Ng Hon-lam, challenged the Housing Authority for only recognising heterosexual families as cohabitants, excluding spouses in foreign same-sex marriages.
Ng was the owner of a government-subsidised flat under the Home Ownership Scheme, but Li could not move in as a co-owner as Ng’s spouse unless he paid a premium – a policy unheard of for heterosexual couples.
The ruling was the second involving Li and Ng and the High Court said that measures involving legal entitlements and benefits relating to inheritance also constituted unlawful discrimination against same-sex couples.
Ng was alive when the legal challenges were filed, but died in December 2020.
The decision concerning public housing has been appealed by the government and is awaiting a verdict.
LGBTQ couples granted joint-parental rights
LGBTQ couples became eligible for joint-parental rights in May of 2021 after the Court of First Instance ruled in favour of a separated lesbian couple who wanted to maintain joint legal custody of their child.
The judge determined it was in the best interests of the child that the non-biological mother be granted parental rights equal to the biological mother.
The precedent set by the decision also helped remove uncertainty over whether non-biological parents could sign off on matters such as hospital visits and school trips.
Government affirms same-sex couples’ after-death rights
Li made the decision after a public mortuary refused to accept him as Ng’s official identifier because their marriage was not recognised in Hong Kong.
Authorities opted to settle the lawsuit by issuing a clarification in July 2021 that “there is no policy for distinction between opposite-sex couples and same-sex couples” when handling matters related to deceased spouses.
The move affirmed that same-sex couples had the right to various after-death arrangements, including body identification and applying for a death certificate.
2023
Review on changing sex listed on identity cards
The decision also called for a review and amendment of current policies.
Henry Tse Ho-lam, alongside two other transgender men identified only as Q and R, first brought a lawsuit in 2018 against the government policy requiring the appellants to undergo medical procedures modifying their sexual organs to qualify for a change to the sex listed on their identity cards.
The ruling was monumental for the transgender community and stopped the government from listing the surgical procedures as a precondition for recognition of a different sex than the original one given.
The government in August said it was still reviewing the policy in compliance with the ruling.
Court rules on recognition of same-sex couples
The lack of a legal framework was considered a violation of the city’s Bill of Rights, the court said.
The court was responding to a judicial review launched by detained activist Jimmy Sham in 2018. He hoped judges would declare Hong Kong laws unconstitutional since they recognised foreign heterosexual marriages but not same-sex ones, such as his own, registered in New York in 2013.
The ruling could lead to authorities granting same-sex couples the same marital entitlements as their heterosexual counterparts.
But the court also ruled against recognising same-sex marriage, after finding the Basic Law specifically favoured opposite-sex unions.