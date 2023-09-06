‘2 minors’ and Japanese adult film star found working for prostitution ring broken up by Hong Kong police
- Officers find 15-year-old girl waiting for client in short-stay hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui and arrest 16-year-old at industrial unit in Tsuen Wan, insider says
- Adult film actress, 39, and three other Japanese woman taken into custody, along with two mainland Chinese visitors, police say
A Japanese adult star and three other visitors from the country were among 10 people arrested in a crackdown on a Hong Kong prostitution ring that mainly provided underage sex workers, the Post learned on Wednesday.
In the raid carried out in the Tsim Sha Tsui nightlife district on Tuesday, officers discovered a 15-year-old girl waiting for a client in a short-stay hotel, a source familiar with the case said.
Police arrested the two alleged ringleaders of the gang waiting inside a car outside the hotel.
An initial investigation indicated the syndicate recruited the girl for sex work about a month ago.
Police would track down her clients, the insider added, stressing that engaging in sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 16 was punishable by up to five years in jail.
Chief Inspector Tai Po-yee of the Kowloon West regional crime unit said police would apply for a care and protection order from the courts so authorities could get custody of the girl.
Police arrested a 16-year-old girl at an industrial unit in Tsuen Wan where the gang housed the sex workers, the source said. The teen, who had been reported missing by her family, was believed to have also been recruited to serve clients but was now helping locate young girls to work for the syndicate.
Officers also arrested a 23-year-old woman at the industrial unit.
The Japanese adult film actress, 39, and another women from the country were arrested at a five-star hotel on Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. Officers also discovered two other Japanese women and two from the mainland in a brothel on Cameron Road.
Superintendent Alan Chung said the investigation showed the four Japanese women were brought into the city either on Sunday or Monday, using the syndicate’s connections with overseas vice rings.
Hong Kong police arrest Japanese actress providing sex services, track syndicate
The four Japanese and two mainland women were arrested on suspicion of breaching their conditions of stay.
Police suspect the syndicate was run by a 39-year-old man and his female partner, aged 20, who placed advertisements on social media platforms seeking sex workers, mainly underage girls. Intelligence revealed they offered to pay them HK$2,000 (US$255) to HK$2,500 an hour, according to Tai.
Hong Kong police arrest 4 women in crackdown on vice syndicate running 3 brothels
In their raid on the industrial unit, officers found bunk beds spread out across a 2,000 sq ft space. Police suspect the gang members arranged for a car to take the sex workers to love hotels or brothels in Tsim Sha Tsui.
“The vice racket charged each client between HK$5,000 and HK$10,000 for sexual services,” Tai said. “The syndicate took at least half of the proceeds as commission.”
The source said intelligence indicated the syndicate had been operating for about a year.
As of Wednesday afternoon, all 10 suspects were still in police custody.
Police said the investigation was still under way and further arrests were possible.