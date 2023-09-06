A Japanese adult star and three other visitors from the country were among 10 people arrested in a crackdown on a Hong Kong prostitution ring that mainly provided underage sex workers, the Post learned on Wednesday.

In the raid carried out in the Tsim Sha Tsui nightlife district on Tuesday, officers discovered a 15-year-old girl waiting for a client in a short-stay hotel, a source familiar with the case said.

Police arrested the two alleged ringleaders of the gang waiting inside a car outside the hotel.

An initial investigation indicated the syndicate recruited the girl for sex work about a month ago.

Police have arrested a Japanese adult film star in a crackdown on a Hong Kong prostitution ring that mainly provided underage sex workers. Photo: Handout

Police would track down her clients, the insider added, stressing that engaging in sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 16 was punishable by up to five years in jail.