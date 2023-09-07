The incident was first disclosed on Tuesday by the cybersecurity information platform FalconFeedsio, which said on social media that ransomware group Trigona had added Cyberport to its victim list.

Without naming anyone, Cyberport on Wednesday issued a statement condemning an attack by an unauthorised third party which had infiltrated part of its computer system. The business park also said it had already taken swift action after discovering the intrusion earlier in the day.

Hong Kong tech hub Cyberport has alerted police and the city’s privacy watchdog about a cybersecurity breach after a ransomware group has reportedly claimed it has gained access to more than 400GB of organisational data.

The ransomware group claimed that it had gained access to more than 400GB of organisational data, according to the social media post. The hacker also offered to sell the information for US$300,000 (HK$2.35 million).

Cyperport said it had shut down the affected computer equipment and conducted a thorough investigation with the help of independent and external cybersecurity experts.

It said it had reported the case to police, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data and relevant departments, adding that it would fully cooperate in the investigations.

But the business park did not confirm the scale of the data breach.

Cyperport said it would strengthen its systems, notify affected parties and provide all necessary assistance, as well as set up a dedicated email to handle enquiries in relation to the incident.

With government funding, Cyberport provides capital, office space and access to technology to help local start-ups in their early stages.