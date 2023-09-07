They had sold their nominations between 2018 and 2019 under the companion travel scheme, under which employees’ family and friends were entitled to an up to 90 per cent discount for tickets.

The court in June convicted former flight attendants Freddy Lee Chung-fai and Melbi Wong Oi-ting of two bribery charges by relying on the evidence of ex-purser Kelly Lau Ching-man, who testified for the prosecution in the trial after pleading guilty to three similar counts earlier this year.

But Judge Anthony Kwok Kai-on on Thursday told the District Court the ex-Cathay employees’ sentences should be measured in months instead of years as their corrupt conduct only amounted to “minimal” losses to the airline.

Three former Cathay Pacific Airways flight attendants have been jailed for up to six months for accepting nearly HK$90,000 (US$114,755) in bribes to help a trio of travellers secure concessionary air tickets through an employee scheme for family and friends.

The prosecution argued their offences had resulted in a HK$855,790 loss for Cathay, which was the difference between the total concessionary fare and lowest commercial rates of 49 tickets bought by the three travellers.

But Kwok rejected that conclusion after the defence counsel highlighted the carrier’s boarding policy, which stated that discounted ticket holders could only board a plane with empty seats.

He noted such passengers might be told to wait at the boarding gate until the last moment or refused boarding if the flight was fully booked by travellers paying standard prices.

“Viewed in this angle, the actual financial loss suggested by the prosecution is thus largely misconceived and grossly inflated without due consideration of the practice and policy of [Cathay Pacific Airways] and the commercial reality,” Kwok said.

The judge found additional reasons to show leniency in sentencing after prosecutors confirmed the three accused were the only ones facing criminal sanctions for selling nominations under the scheme in the past decade.

A 2001 magistrates’ court case saw a 12-month jail sentence handed to a former Cathay flight attendant for accepting HK$30,000 to sell his nomination reduced to four months upon appeal after the previous penalty was deemed excessive, the court heard.

While that case was not binding in the District Court, Kwok said a similar sentence would be sufficient deterrence for the disgraced trio, who had until their convictions lived as upright residents without any brushes with the law.

Lau was jailed for six months on three counts of conspiracy for an agent to accept an advantage. Lee and Wong, who were each convicted of a count of the same offence, received five months behind bars respectively.

The three have made full restitution to Cathay in the sum of HK$89,724, which represented their ill-gotten gains by selling their nominations.

Lawyers in mitigation said the trio had suffered immense stress in the proceedings and had already turned the page while awaiting the outcome of the trial.

Lau, 36, was now a housewife and Christian actively took part in volunteering in the hopes of setting an example for her three-year-old son, the court heard.

Lee, 28, has decided to pursue a career in physiotherapy after completing his sentence, while 33-year-old Wong has just lost her latest job at a wedding dress store due to her conviction.

Conspiracy for an agent to accept an advantage is punishable by up to seven years in prison at the District Court.