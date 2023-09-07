Hong Kong police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole HK$2,700 (US$344) from the wallet of a 60-year-old man after luring him to a flat in Kowloon for massage services.

Police on Thursday said the man was approached by the woman, in her 30s, on Ki Lung Street in Sham Shui Po at around 9pm the previous night and taken to a first-floor flat in a nearby building, where he received massage services.

About 30 minutes later, the woman claimed she had to leave because of a personal emergency, with the victim discovering after she left that HK$2,700 had been stolen from his wallet, the force added.

The man contacted police following the incident. Officers searched the area but no arrest was made.