Hong Kong police hunting for woman who stole HK$2,700 from man, 60, after giving him massage
- Police say woman in her 30s offered man massage at Sham Shui Po flat before making excuses and leaving, with victim discovering HK$2,700 stolen from wallet
- Woman is of medium build, 1.5 metres tall and has long hair, and was wearing dark-coloured dress and a pair of white trainers at time of incident
Hong Kong police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole HK$2,700 (US$344) from the wallet of a 60-year-old man after luring him to a flat in Kowloon for massage services.
Police on Thursday said the man was approached by the woman, in her 30s, on Ki Lung Street in Sham Shui Po at around 9pm the previous night and taken to a first-floor flat in a nearby building, where he received massage services.
About 30 minutes later, the woman claimed she had to leave because of a personal emergency, with the victim discovering after she left that HK$2,700 had been stolen from his wallet, the force added.
Hong Kong police hunt 2 for allegedly robbing elderly men after promising massages
The man contacted police following the incident. Officers searched the area but no arrest was made.
The woman is 1.5 metres (4.9 feet) tall, has long hair and is of medium build. She was wearing a dark-coloured dress and a pair of white trainers at the time of the incident.
In July, two women stole gold necklaces worth HK$96,000 in total from two elderly men in Sham Shui Po and Tsuen Wan after promising sex or massage services during a No 8 typhoon signal.
In a similar incident on June 27, a 79-year-old man was lured to a Cheung Sha Wan flat with the promise of massage services. His HK$30,000 Rolex watch and a HK$500 ring were stolen.
Hong Kong man, 79, robbed of Rolex and ring after woman promises massage
Earlier this year, the city saw a spate of crimes involving elderly men being lured by women with the promise of massages or sex, before having valuables such as luxury watches and gold necklaces stolen.
There were at least nine cases in February, mostly involving elderly men. Three of the incidents were reported in Sham Shui Po, while the others occurred in the New Territories.
Police arrested a couple from the mainland on February 22 on suspicion of stealing HK$3,000 from an elderly man after he was lured to a subdivided flat in Sham Shui Po with the promise of sex.