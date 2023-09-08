South China Morning Post
Crime in Hong Kong
Officers were called to Tat Chui House in Po Tat Estate. Photo: Handout
Hong KongLaw and Crime

Hong Kong police probing if man, 62, jumped to his death after injuring wife in public housing flat, marking third such case in 3 days

  • Officers called to flat in Sau Mau Ping at around 1.22am in response to a report of a dispute, finding body of man on first-floor podium of building
  • Man’s wife found injured inside flat, marking third case in as many days involving suspected suicides after attacks
Clifford Lo
Hong Kong police were on Friday investigating if a 62-year-old man jumped to his death after injuring his wife in a public housing flat, marking the third such case in the city in three days.

Officers were called to the flat in Tat Chui House at Po Tat Estate in Sau Mau Ping at around 1.22am in response to a report of a dispute and noise from a fight.

Upon arrival, police found the body of the man on the first-floor podium of the building.

“Officers later found the man’s injured wife inside the flat. She was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment,” the force said.

Police have classified the case as “wounding” and “person fallen from height”.

This case marks the third involving suspected suicides following attacks in three days.

On Wednesday, two similar cases were discovered in the span of four hours, with one man believed to have killed his niece over a property dispute, and another taking the life of his neighbour during a botched burglary.

In the first case, the man, 61, was alleged to have killed his 49-year-old niece in a 16th-floor flat at Tai Wo Estate in Tai Po before throwing himself off the building at around 9.45am.

Inside the premises, officers found a kitchen knife and a pair of bloodstained scissors believed to be used as weapons.

The second case involved the discovery of the body of a 77-year-old man in a nylon bag in a subdivided flat at an industrial building in Kwai Chung at about 1pm on the same day. Half an hour later, his neighbour – a 26-year-old man – jumped off a public housing block at nearby Tai Wo Hau Estate.

Police believed the younger man had broken into the elderly neighbour’s flat but was caught red-handed during the burglary attempt. He was thought to have strangled the older man with his bare hands, according to the force.

Two weeks ago, a long-standing noise dispute was believed to have led to a murder-suicide involving an 85-year-old woman killed with an axe at a public housing block in Tsz Wan Shan. Her 66-year-old neighbour hanged himself in his flat after allegedly attacking her.

If you have suicidal thoughts or know someone who is experiencing them, help is available. In Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services.
In the US, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page.
