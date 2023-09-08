Hong Kong police were on Friday investigating if a 62-year-old man jumped to his death after injuring his wife in a public housing flat, marking the third such case in the city in three days.

Officers were called to the flat in Tat Chui House at Po Tat Estate in Sau Mau Ping at around 1.22am in response to a report of a dispute and noise from a fight.

Upon arrival, police found the body of the man on the first-floor podium of the building.

“Officers later found the man’s injured wife inside the flat. She was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment,” the force said.