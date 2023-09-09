Hong Kong police have arrested five men in a crackdown on crime syndicates behind the laundering of HK$105 million (US$13.4 million) using tens of thousands of prepaid cards.

The five men, aged 42 to 59, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to launder money and were allegedly linked to eight local companies that used prepaid cards and Apple iTunes cards in Hong Kong.

Yau Tsim District Inspector Yip Yan-wa on Saturday said the force acting on intelligence arrested one man in August.

“Police arrested a 59-year-old local man outside an electrical appliance shop in Tsim Sha Tsui,” she said. “He was in possession of 300 one-off prepaid cards and 200 Apple iTunes cards.”

Yau Tsim District Chief Inspector Tse Tsz-fung said the HK$8,000 limit for one-off prepaid cards was designed to prevent anonymous money laundering.