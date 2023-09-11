Four knife-wielding robbers stormed a luxury watch shop in Hong Kong on Monday afternoon, making off with HK$5 million (US$637,660) worth of high-end timepieces.

The assailants struck the VIP Station store on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui at around 3.40 pm. The group wore surgical masks to conceal their identities and carried hammers and knives.

Police said the robbers fled the scene with an array of luxury watches worth an estimated HK$5 million.