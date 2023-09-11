Advertisement
Crime in Hong Kong
4 knife-wielding robbers storm Hong Kong luxury watch shop, stealing HK$5 million in high-end timepieces
- Gang of four masked assailants carrying hammers and knives strike VIP Station store on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui at around 3.40pm
- Woman staff member suffers minor injuries, with police yet to make any arrests
Four knife-wielding robbers stormed a luxury watch shop in Hong Kong on Monday afternoon, making off with HK$5 million (US$637,660) worth of high-end timepieces.
The assailants struck the VIP Station store on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui at around 3.40 pm. The group wore surgical masks to conceal their identities and carried hammers and knives.
Police said the robbers fled the scene with an array of luxury watches worth an estimated HK$5 million.
A watch store employee, a woman, suffered minor injuries to her hand during the incident and was sent to a hospital.
A knife and a hammer were left at the scene. Police have yet to make any arrests.
More to follow …
