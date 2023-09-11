The former vocational school student was first charged with rioting during the 2019 anti-government protests but he skipped bail in October 2020. He tried in vain to seek protection from the United States consulate in the city, and he was arrested again before he attempted to flee to Taiwan in July this year.

“It is not a reason to reduce his jail terms. Although he was instigated by others to jump bail, without his own consent and cooperation, he would not need to hide and take flight,” he said. “These consequences were caused by the defendant himself.”

Deputy Judge Norton Pang Leung-ting on Monday said he did not accept one of defence counsel’s arguments for reduced sentencing that suggested the experience of living as a fugitive was similar to house arrest for 24-year-old Fung Ching-wah.

A Hong Kong protester has been sentenced to four years in jail for rioting and perverting the course of justice, after he skipped bail on charges related to the 2019 unrest and hid from police for almost 17 months.

Fung was arrested along with four others during the National Day protests in Tsuen Wan in 2019. About 200 black-clad demonstrators had hurled petrol bombs, bricks and glass bottles towards police from behind self-made barricades. They also set fire to flammable liquids during the October 1 protests.

He was released on bail after being charged with rioting and told to report to Tsuen Wan Police Station twice a week. But Fung went missing from October 31, 2020, after attending a hearing on September 3. He was absent from two hearings the next year.

The court issued a warrant for his arrest in February 2021.

Fung Ching-wah being escorted to District Court last year. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

The judge said Fung and the other three protesters who also skipped bail received help from a man who was associated with a YouTube channel and had advised them to seek protection from the US consulate.

But after being rejected by the consulate, the group went to ground and stayed at a hotel in Tsuen Wan and four different units in Kwai Chung.

The court heard a man nicknamed Rico offered to smuggle the four fugitives out of the city. On July 13 this year, the four arrived at Sai Kung’s Pak Tam Chung for a Taiwan-bound vessel but were captured by police officers there. An accomplice surnamed Yip was also arrested.

The quartet were charged with perverting the course of justice and Fung pleaded guilty last month.

Pang said 30 relatives and friends had written petitions for Fung. The defence submitted 14 of the petitions, which described Fung as “kind” and “always eager to help people”.

The defence counsel previously told the court there was no evidence that Fung had joined the protest with specific political goals, or that his personal actions had caused injury or financial loss to others.

The equipment found on Fung was for protection and he did not play a leading role in the demonstration, according to the counsel.

Pang agreed but said the argument did not consider factors such as the riot as a whole, the number of protesters, petrol bombs, the extent of occupied roads, as well as the damage to public and private properties.

He said Fung was wearing an outfit similar to that of other protesters when he was arrested, which indicated his participation was not impromptu but planned.

The protesters’ actions also showed they had a certain degree of planning and organisation, and attempted to challenge police and the rule of law, he added.

After taking into account the defendant’s lack of criminal record and his good character, Pang decided to reduce his jail term for rioting by one-fifth to 43 months.

The judge said he had accepted the argument that Fung did not plan the escape, but disagreed his sentence should be reduced because he had been placed in a mental facility for safety reasons, where a limited number of relatives were allowed to visit him after his arrest.

But he reduced Fung’s jail sentence for perverting the course of justice from 15 months to 10 because of his good character.

Pang said half of the 10 months should be served separately, while the remainder could be spent concurrently with the rioting sentence. The decision put the total sentence at 48 months.