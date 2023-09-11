Judge Adriana Noelle Tse Ching, who was hand-picked by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu to hear national security cases, extended bail for the four until a mitigation hearing on Thursday.

Hong Kong protester jailed for 4 years for rioting, perverting course of justice

She asked prosecutors to provide further details about the footage of the council meetings concerned, adding her sentences would partly hinge on the videos’ view counts and the length of time they were accessible online.

The four in the dock were: former student union president Charles Kwok Wing-ho, 22; student union council chairman Kinson Cheung King-sang, 21; residential hall representative Chris Todorovski Shing-hang, 22; and arts association representative Anthony Yung Chung-hei, 21.

Kinson Cheung led participants at the student union council meeting to observe a minute of silence for the attacker. Photo: Brian Wong

They admitted a joint charge of incitement to wound with intent, in lieu of advocating terrorism, which carries a minimum jail sentence of five years for serious transgressions under the Beijing-decreed national security law.

A prosecution case summary said the defendants had provoked others to attack police officers by supporting the motion, despite earlier condemnations of the stabbing by the government and the force.

“The Union Council expresses its deep sadness for the death of Mr Leung Kin-fai, offers its sympathy and condolences to his family and friends, and appreciates his sacrifice to Hong Kong,” the motion read.

The High Court ruled in the first national security law trial in 2021 that attacking police officers could amount to a terrorist act, as it was capable of causing serious harm to public safety or security.

During the union assembly that took place on July 7, Cheung led participants to observe a minute of silence over what he called the “honourable sacrifice” of Leung, a former Vitasoy employee.

Kwok described Leung as a martyr who “sacrificed a lot, including his life, for Hong Kong”. He also likened Leung’s death to that of a man who fell from scaffolding after protesting against the government in the early days of the 2019 unrest.

During the meeting, Todorovski also accused police of stifling Hongkongers’ freedom to mourn Leung and preventing them from “speaking the truth”.

Yung, meanwhile, expressed his “utmost respect” for Leung who he said had expressed “the best side of human nature for the purpose of the greater good”. He also maintained the true terrorists were those behind the Chinese Communist Party.

Charles Kwok described Leung as a martyr who “sacrificed a lot, including his life, for Hong Kong”. Photo: Brian Wong

In a press conference held in the early hours of July 9, Kwok said the union council had decided to retract the resolution and its members would resign immediately “as a gesture of apology”.

“The ups and downs that we have gone through has made this journey a remarkable one yet with regret,” said Kwok in his resignation letter.

Yung, who was absent from the event, later said he was “deeply sorry for all my inability and cowardice”.

But the retraction did not stop national security police from raiding the union offices on July 16. The four students were arrested and charged a month later.

Advocating terrorism and inciting others to wound with intent are both punishable by up to seven years’ jail at the District Court.