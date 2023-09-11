Zeng Yuxuan, also known as Annika Tsang, pleaded guilty on Monday to attempting or preparing to commit a seditious act, after she arranged for the nine-meter-tall (29-foot-tall) lithograph to be unfurled in a crowded district with the help of a former student leader of the 1989 democratic movement.

The force’s national security unit confiscated the artwork in May amid an ongoing investigation into the disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the group behind the city’s candlelight vigil held annually in Victoria Park on June 4 between 1990 and 2019.

Workers remove the Pillar of Shame sculpture from the University of Hong Kong back in 2021. Photo: Sam Tsang

The giant banner called the 1989 crackdown a “massacre” and said “the old cannot kill the young forever”.

Officers arrested Zeng on June 1 this year after she collected a parcel containing two such banner, which were shipped from the US.

Principal Magistrate Peter Law Tak-chuen, who was approved by city leader John Lee Ka-chiu to hear national security cases, adjourned sentencing until Tuesday.