South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hong Kong courts
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
A mainland Chinese student in Hong Kong has admitted to sedition after attempting to join a campaign to reunite the Pillar of Shame sculpture with its creator. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong KongLaw and Crime

Mainland Chinese student admits to sedition in Hong Kong over plan to hang banner criticising seizure of Tiananmen Square crackdown statue

  • National security police seized statue marking 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in May amid ongoing investigation into disbanded group behind candlelight vigil
  • Zeng Yuxuan pleads guilty to sedition after arranging for nine-meter-tall lithograph to be publicly displayed in call for Pillar of Shame sculpture to be returned to artist
Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong
Why you can trust SCMP

A student from mainland China has admitted breaching Hong Kong’s colonial-era sedition law by planning to display a giant banner criticising police’s seizure of a sculpture that remembered the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Zeng Yuxuan, also known as Annika Tsang, pleaded guilty on Monday to attempting or preparing to commit a seditious act, after she arranged for the nine-meter-tall (29-foot-tall) lithograph to be unfurled in a crowded district with the help of a former student leader of the 1989 democratic movement.

Hong Kong security chief slams ‘art’ threats, doesn’t confirm if sculptor wanted

The West Kowloon Court heard that the intended flash-mob display would have formed part of an international campaign initiated by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot to protest against Hong Kong police’s removal of the Pillar of Shame, which he created.

The force’s national security unit confiscated the artwork in May amid an ongoing investigation into the disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the group behind the city’s candlelight vigil held annually in Victoria Park on June 4 between 1990 and 2019.

Workers remove the Pillar of Shame sculpture from the University of Hong Kong back in 2021. Photo: Sam Tsang

The giant banner called the 1989 crackdown a “massacre” and said “the old cannot kill the young forever”.

Advertisement

Officers arrested Zeng on June 1 this year after she collected a parcel containing two such banner, which were shipped from the US.

Principal Magistrate Peter Law Tak-chuen, who was approved by city leader John Lee Ka-chiu to hear national security cases, adjourned sentencing until Tuesday.

Advertisement
Post