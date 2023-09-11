Mainland Chinese woman who abandoned son, 12, at Hong Kong hospital spared jail by magistrate
- Magistrate suspends four-month jail term because of effect it would have on her two children
- Woman, 37, pleads guilty to abandoning boy, says she believed he would get better education in Hong Kong
A mainland Chinese woman has been given a suspended jail sentence after she abandoned her 12-year-old son in a Hong Kong hospital because she thought he would be enrolled in a better school in the city.
The 37-year-old mother-of-two and yoga teacher pleaded guilty on Monday to ill-treatment or neglect of a child after she took up a friend’s suggestion to leave the boy in a public hospital in Yau Ma Tei so he could be taken in by a city charity.
Principal Magistrate Don So Man-lung jailed the woman for four months but suspended the sentence for three years because of the impact time in prison might have on her two children.
Hospital staff alerted police when they discovered the boy’s parents had not come with him.
Officers identified the boy’s mother the same day and arrested her when she returned to Hong Kong eight days later.
The woman, who was granted anonymity by the prosecution, said under caution she wanted to ensure a better education for the boy, who could not study in Hong Kong because the family did not live in the city.
Mother who allegedly abandoned boy granted bail but told to remain in Hong Kong
She said a friend named Steven suggested she could abandon the boy at a childcare centre run by charity Po Leung Kuk, but the 12-year-old resisted the idea.
Steven later said the mother could leave the boy at a hospital so that Po Leung Kuk would take him in.
The woman took the boy to the hospital in the early hours of July 21 and gave him a backpack filled with necessities, but Steven told her to keep it so the scheme would look real.
The boy earlier spent almost a month at the juvenile home in Tuen Mun.