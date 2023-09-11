A mainland Chinese woman has been given a suspended jail sentence after she abandoned her 12-year-old son in a Hong Kong hospital because she thought he would be enrolled in a better school in the city.

The 37-year-old mother-of-two and yoga teacher pleaded guilty on Monday to ill-treatment or neglect of a child after she took up a friend’s suggestion to leave the boy in a public hospital in Yau Ma Tei so he could be taken in by a city charity.

Principal Magistrate Don So Man-lung jailed the woman for four months but suspended the sentence for three years because of the impact time in prison might have on her two children.

Kowloon City Court heard the 12-year-old, who has a Hong Kong identity card, consulted a doctor by himself in the accident and emergency department of Kwong Wah Hospital just before 9am on July 21.

A 37-year-old mother-of-two was spared a jail sentence at Kowloon City Court for abandoning her son at a hospital because of the effect it might have on her two children. Photo: SCMP

Hospital staff alerted police when they discovered the boy’s parents had not come with him.