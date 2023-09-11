South China Morning Post
Hong Kong courts
Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, where a 12-yearold boy was abandoned by his mainland Chinese mother. Photo: Warton Li
Mainland Chinese woman who abandoned son, 12, at Hong Kong hospital spared jail by magistrate

  • Magistrate suspends four-month jail term because of effect it would have on her two children
  • Woman, 37, pleads guilty to abandoning boy, says she believed he would get better education in Hong Kong
Brian Wong
A mainland Chinese woman has been given a suspended jail sentence after she abandoned her 12-year-old son in a Hong Kong hospital because she thought he would be enrolled in a better school in the city.

The 37-year-old mother-of-two and yoga teacher pleaded guilty on Monday to ill-treatment or neglect of a child after she took up a friend’s suggestion to leave the boy in a public hospital in Yau Ma Tei so he could be taken in by a city charity.

Principal Magistrate Don So Man-lung jailed the woman for four months but suspended the sentence for three years because of the impact time in prison might have on her two children.

Kowloon City Court heard the 12-year-old, who has a Hong Kong identity card, consulted a doctor by himself in the accident and emergency department of Kwong Wah Hospital just before 9am on July 21.
A 37-year-old mother-of-two was spared a jail sentence at Kowloon City Court for abandoning her son at a hospital because of the effect it might have on her two children. Photo: SCMP

Hospital staff alerted police when they discovered the boy’s parents had not come with him.

Officers identified the boy’s mother the same day and arrested her when she returned to Hong Kong eight days later.

The woman, who was granted anonymity by the prosecution, said under caution she wanted to ensure a better education for the boy, who could not study in Hong Kong because the family did not live in the city.

She said a friend named Steven suggested she could abandon the boy at a childcare centre run by charity Po Leung Kuk, but the 12-year-old resisted the idea.

Steven later said the mother could leave the boy at a hospital so that Po Leung Kuk would take him in.

The woman took the boy to the hospital in the early hours of July 21 and gave him a backpack filled with necessities, but Steven told her to keep it so the scheme would look real.

A separate magistrate ordered that the boy be returned to his family after a closed-doors hearing last month.

The boy earlier spent almost a month at the juvenile home in Tuen Mun.

