Hong Kong police have launched an investigation after a Korean visitor was molested by a man while she was live-streaming for her solo travel blog in Central on Sunday night.

A viral 60-second clip posted online shows the woman’s ordeal began when she was approached by a man near a tram stop in Central.

The visitor, in Hong Kong for the first time, attempted to get rid of him, but he kept on following her and placed his arm on her shoulder as she walked along.

As they reached an entrance of Central MTR station, the man grabbed her arm and said in English: “Come with me.”

A screen grab of the clip shows the man running away from the woman after the attack at Central MTR station. Photo: SCMP

She tried pushing him away while pleading repeatedly in English: “Please don’t hold my arm.”