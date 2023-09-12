Hong Kong police have arrested a 17-year-old student in connection with a robbery involving a gang storming a Tsim Sha Tsui store and making off with HK$3.7 million (US$471,868) worth of watches.

A source familiar with the case on Tuesday said the teenager was the younger brother of a man sought by police over the robbery, but he told officers he did not know the other suspect.

The 17-year-old was arrested in Sau Mau Ping in eastern Kowloon on Monday night on suspicion of misleading police, bringing the number of suspects detained to two, according to the force.

His elder brother was among a trio of men wanted by police in connection with the hold-up at the VIP Station store on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, the source said.