Hong Kong national security police detain parents-in-law of fugitive Ted Hui for questioning over ‘links to ex-legislator’
- Officers raid couple’s Tuen Mun home and escort them to Castle Peak Police Station, according to insider
- Source says officers questioning couple about whether they provided help to former legislator, such as financial support, in latest move against eight wanted activists
Hong Kong national security police have detained the parents-in-law of fugitive former legislator Ted Hui Chi-fung for questioning as part of ongoing actions against eight activists wanted by the force, the Post has learned.
Officers raided the Tuen Mun home of Hui’s parents-in-law on Tuesday morning and escorted them to Castle Peak Police Station, according to a source familiar with the case.
The couple were expected to be released in the afternoon after being questioned by officers from the force’s National Security Department, he said.
The insider said they were being questioned about whether they had contacted the former legislator and offered him any help, such as financial support. No arrests had been made but the investigation was ongoing.
Police announced unprecedented HK$1 million (US$127,633) rewards on July 3 for information leading to the arrest of Hui and seven others. Seven of them have been accused of calling for international sanctions against Hong Kong, a violation of the Beijing-imposed national security law that the government maintains has extraterritorial effect.
Apart from Hui, the wanted opposition figures are barrister and ex-legislator Dennis Kwok Wing-hang, former lawmaker Nathan Law Kwun-chung, trade unionist Mung Siu-tat, lawyer Kevin Yam Kin-fung, and activists Finn Lau Cho-dik, Anna Kwok Fung-yee and Elmer Yuan Gong-yi. They are all currently overseas, with Law said to be living in Britain.
Hui, who jumped bail and fled the city in 2020, said in a Facebook post in August that he had been admitted as a lawyer by the Supreme Court of South Australia. He now lives in Adelaide, South Australia. A police reward notice accused Hui of advocating independence for the city and Taiwan.
He also allegedly published posts on social media urging overseas governments to impose sanctions against the mainland and the city between January 2021 and December 2022.
National security police have arrested or questioned more than 30 people linked to the activists, including family members, since the bounties were announced.