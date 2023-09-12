Hong Kong national security police have detained the parents-in-law of fugitive former legislator Ted Hui Chi-fung for questioning as part of ongoing actions against eight activists wanted by the force, the Post has learned.

Officers raided the Tuen Mun home of Hui’s parents-in-law on Tuesday morning and escorted them to Castle Peak Police Station, according to a source familiar with the case.

The couple were expected to be released in the afternoon after being questioned by officers from the force’s National Security Department, he said.

The insider said they were being questioned about whether they had contacted the former legislator and offered him any help, such as financial support. No arrests had been made but the investigation was ongoing.