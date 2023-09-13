Following a probe that revealed a consignment of drugs had been moved to the unit in mid-August, officers from customs’ drugs investigation bureau then put the location under surveillance. They suspected the syndicate had used the unit as a storage centre for three to four months.

A 53-year-old man, allegedly paid to transport the consignment to the unit, was also arrested over the case. He has been granted bail pending further investigation.

The 230kg haul, the second significant seizure of the narcotic in a week for August, was found stashed on the premises in Kwai Chung. The venue was used as a major storage facility by a drug-trafficking ring, the Customs and Excise Department on Wednesday said.

Hong Kong customs officers have made their largest in-town seizure of cocaine since 2019, confiscating HK$180 million (US$23 million) worth of the drug in a raid on an industrial unit.

As members of the syndicate were actively seeking other nearby storage facilities for the illegal substance before its circulation in the market, customs decided to take action and conducted the raid on the Kwai Chung unit, resulting in the discovery of the haul on August 29.

A source familiar with the case said drug-trafficking rings often employed the tactic of storing narcotics in various locations to avoid detection and minimise losses in the event of seizure.

Inside the premises, officers discovered 190 slabs of suspected cocaine, weighing 230kg in total, according to Assistant Superintendent Jacky Tsang Kin-bon of the bureau.

Customs also raided another two units in Kwai Chung and Tsuen Wan, but no further seizure was made.

Tsang said the haul had an estimated street value of HK$180 million.

A day after the raid, officers detained the 53-year-old man in Tai Kok Tsui. Tsang said the suspect was a driver who was paid to deliver the consignment to the Kwai Chung facility.

The source said an investigation indicated the seized drug was intended for the local underground market. He added authorities were looking into the source of the narcotic and its distribution network, with further arrests possible.

The case marks the second large-scale seizure of cocaine in a week in August. On August 24, officers confiscated 302kg of cocaine worth HK$230 million hidden in a shipment of frozen chicken feet from Brazil. On July 12, they also seized 240kg of crystal meth worth HK$170 million in a shipment of artificial leather rolls from Mexico.

Superintendent Ip Kwok-leung of the bureau said the three significant hauls showed “customs’ determination” and capability in combating drug-trafficking activities.

He said the latest case was the biggest in-town seizure of cocaine in four years.

Cocaine seizures by customs in the first eight months of the year surged 167 per cent to 924kg from 345kg over the same period last year. Customs confiscated 1,016kg of cocaine for the whole of 2022.

Ip attributed the rise in reported cases to cooperation and intelligence exchange with overseas law enforcement agencies, as well as the effectiveness of timely adjustments made in the department’s enforcement strategies.

He said customs would continue to carry out intelligence-led operations to combat international drug-trafficking at its source.