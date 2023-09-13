A Hong Kong kindergarten pupil was grabbed by the neck and hauled off the ground with his legs left dangling in the air as a woman carried him across a busy road, a video clip posted online has shown.

A 14-second video of the incident showed the boy screaming and struggling just after the two got to the other side of the street.

A passer-by is seen approaching the woman and complaining about her treatment of the child.

The woman in the video replied that “he [doesn’t] want to go to school”.

A child is hauled across a road by his neck in Tin Mau on Tuesday. Photo: Handout

An online post said the incident took place outside Tin Hau MTR station on King’s Road at around noon on Tuesday.