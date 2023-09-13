Video of Hong Kong preschool pupil lifted off feet by neck and carried across road sparks anger from passer-by
- Video captures kindergarten pupil being hauled across road with feet dangling in air near Tin Hau MTR station
- Separate incident sees man arrested for alleged abuse of six-year-old grandson in Sai Kung district
A Hong Kong kindergarten pupil was grabbed by the neck and hauled off the ground with his legs left dangling in the air as a woman carried him across a busy road, a video clip posted online has shown.
A 14-second video of the incident showed the boy screaming and struggling just after the two got to the other side of the street.
A passer-by is seen approaching the woman and complaining about her treatment of the child.
The woman in the video replied that “he [doesn’t] want to go to school”.
An online post said the incident took place outside Tin Hau MTR station on King’s Road at around noon on Tuesday.
It was unclear what the relationship between the woman and the boy was.
In a separate incident, police arrested a 66-year-old man on Tuesday on suspicion of ill-treatment of his six-year-old grandson at a house in Sai Kung.
The arrest was made after a video showed a man shouting at a child on the first-floor balcony of a house, lifting the boy into the air and endangering his safety.
The incident was reported to police at around 8pm on Monday.
Police said early investigations showed the incident happened at a house in Sha Kok Mei Village off Tai Mong Tsai Road in Sai Kung at about 8.30pm on Sunday.
Officers arrested the man in the early hours of Tuesday and found the boy in the house.
The boy did not have any obvious injuries, but he was taken to Tseung Kwan O Hospital for a check-up as a precaution.
Police said the man was detained on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of a child – an offence punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
A source familiar with the case said investigations suggested the alleged abuse was punishment after the boy accidentally broke a glass.
Police logged a 29.2 per cent increase in the number of child abuse cases in the first six months of the year compared with the same period in 2022.
There were 716 cases of physical and sexual abuse of children recorded between January and June.
The force promised earlier this month that it would boost resources devoted to child abuse investigations by up to 40 per cent.
The move was made as the force braced itself for an expected rise in the number of cases after the government introduced legislation to make reporting of suspected child abuse mandatory for teachers and health professionals.