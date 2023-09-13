A senior mainland China security official on Wednesday appealed at a Hong Kong conference for more cross-border collaboration to tackle an increasing incidence of cybercrime.

Chen Siyuan, vice-minister at the Ministry of Public Security, said the law enforcement agency would support the city’s police in their work to promote global exchange and cooperation in policing.

“Under the push of new technology like the internet, traditional crimes are being supplanted by cybercrime,” he said.

“New criminal behaviour is spreading wantonly and stacking up on each other, such as online money laundering, online gambling, scams using telecommunication networks and hacking attacks.”

Hong Kong’s No 2 official Eric Chan backs a call by a mainland official for stronger links between the city and the mainland to help beat cybercrime. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Chen, speaking at the International Symposium on Cyber Policing organised by the Hong Kong force, suggested three ways to improve effectiveness – closer communication links, stronger law enforcement cooperation and more effort to create a mutually beneficial approach.