A Hong Kong court on Thursday granted bail to a chef accused of molesting a Korean tourist inside an MTR station where she was live-streaming for her travel vlog.

The 46-year-old defendant, whose name was only stated as Amit on the charge sheet available at Eastern Court, was detained over indecent assault on a woman on Monday at Central station.

The prosecution, who had applied for an eight-week adjournment to seek legal advice, on Thursday, did not ask him to plead after his charge was read to him in court.

The prosecutor did not object to the bail application, saying the defendant had a clear record.