Hong Kong court grants bail to chef accused of molesting Korean tourist during live stream
- Amit, 46, was arrested over indecent assault on the woman on Tuesday at Central MTR station
- He should not leave the city or return to the scene of the alleged offence as part of the bail conditions
A Hong Kong court on Thursday granted bail to a chef accused of molesting a Korean tourist inside an MTR station where she was live-streaming for her travel vlog.
The 46-year-old defendant, whose name was only stated as Amit on the charge sheet available at Eastern Court, was detained over indecent assault on a woman on Monday at Central station.
The prosecution, who had applied for an eight-week adjournment to seek legal advice, on Thursday, did not ask him to plead after his charge was read to him in court.
Hong Kong police arrest waiter over molesting Korean visitor during live stream
The prosecutor did not object to the bail application, saying the defendant had a clear record.
Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui Yee-mei granted the defendant bail, with conditions including not to leave the city or return to the scene of the alleged offence.
The case has been adjourned to November 9.
The defendant asked the court if he could return to his job but Chui redirected him to his lawyer for relevant legal advice.
Central restaurant Blacksheep clarified on social media on Tuesday that a suspect involved in the case was not an employee.
A livestream video that went viral showed a Korean visitor, said to be in the city for the first time, trying to escape a man who followed her to the MTR station exit.
The footage shows the distressed woman running away from the man and towards turnstiles while crying for help.
Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday.