“The downpour showed the common practice of building a private garden on government land is not just a question of non-compliance or unreasonable use of land resources, but also a safety problem,” warned Chan Kim-ching, founder of the group.

NGO Liber Research Community made the call on Thursday amid controversy surrounding three properties at luxury estate Redhill Peninsula in Tai Tam. Record rainfall last week sparked a landslide in the area, leading to safety checks that revealed the houses had expanded onto government land.

A concern group on Hong Kong’s land and development issues has urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation of properties after saying it found more than 173 luxury houses citywide occupying government land without permission.

“The development was likely to have destabilised the slope and partly triggered the landslide. The public’s attention should go far beyond Redhill Peninsula.”

NGO Liber Research Community founder Chan Kim-ching warns some private property owners may be putting the public at risk with illegal house extensions. Photo: Tory Ho

By comparing satellite images and government plot plans, the group identified eight major areas of luxury houses across the territory, finding what it said was 173 suspected cases of illegal occupancy of government land in the past few days.

According to the group, the property owners in question also did not apply for regularisation from the Lands Department, which allows illegal occupiers short-term tenancy instead of having to demolish structures immediately.

Most properties studied by the group had backyards built on government land, with an average area of nearly 600 sq ft.

Three properties at Redhill Peninsula were affected by a landslide after record rainfall last week. Photo: May Tse

Redhill Peninsula was found to be the most serious, with 21 properties suspected to have violated the law, followed by Seaview Villas in Tai Po.

Apart from occupying government slopes, such as in the Redhill case, some properties were said to have also been extended into the periphery of country parks or coastal areas.

The group said some questionable structures at the homes had already existed for more than two decades.

“These could be ticking time bombs that are putting public safety at risk,” Chan warned.

“The government should conduct a comprehensive investigation on all houses with high risks that occupy its land, take enforcement action, and let the public know the results within a reasonable time.”

The Lands Department has started emergency slope maintenance work on the site at Redhill Peninsula.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu earlier vowed action against homeowners responsible for unauthorised structures, warning they should expect to bear costs.

The Post has reached out to the Development Bureau, Buildings Department and Lands Department for comment.