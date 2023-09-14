A Hong Kong judge has expressed concerns over a “severe lack of compliance with the law” among youngsters in the city after he sentenced a 28-year-old police officer to 16 months in jail for attempting to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The District Court on Thursday passed the sentence on Constable Lai Tsz-leung after he admitted trying to have sex with the teenager in a hotel room in late 2021.

Deputy Judge Bernard Chung Wai-keung said the disgraced officer had carefully planned the offence, noting he had appealed to the girl by leveraging his professional role and donning his uniform during the attempted act.

“The present case reflects a worrying trend recently in Hong Kong, that is, a severe lack of compliance with the law nowadays among the younger generations,” Chung said.

“They fail to appreciate the consequences of their offences, and when their crimes come to light that they have to bear responsibility, it is already too late to turn back because the damage has been done.”