Hong Kong judge voices concerns over ‘lack of compliance with law’ among youth after jailing policeman, 28, for sex offence against girl, 15
- Constable Lai Tsz-leung admits trying to have sex with teenager in hotel room in late 2021
- Disgraced officer carefully planned offence, Deputy Judge Bernard Chung says
A Hong Kong judge has expressed concerns over a “severe lack of compliance with the law” among youngsters in the city after he sentenced a 28-year-old police officer to 16 months in jail for attempting to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.
The District Court on Thursday passed the sentence on Constable Lai Tsz-leung after he admitted trying to have sex with the teenager in a hotel room in late 2021.
Deputy Judge Bernard Chung Wai-keung said the disgraced officer had carefully planned the offence, noting he had appealed to the girl by leveraging his professional role and donning his uniform during the attempted act.
“The present case reflects a worrying trend recently in Hong Kong, that is, a severe lack of compliance with the law nowadays among the younger generations,” Chung said.
“They fail to appreciate the consequences of their offences, and when their crimes come to light that they have to bear responsibility, it is already too late to turn back because the damage has been done.”
The deputy judge added he was particularly disturbed by the fact that Lai had already served in the force for three years at the time of his transgression.
But he said he believed the accused was only one of the few rotten apples in the “professional” police force, whose reputation had been sullied by the constable.
Lai pleaded guilty to attempting to have unlawful sex with a girl under the age of 16 after striking a plea bargain with the prosecution, who agreed to drop a second charge of producing child pornography.
The court heard Lai befriended the 15-year-old on dating app Heymandi after becoming a police officer in late 2018.
The girl made clear during their first face-to-face encounter she was below the legal age of consent for sexual activity.
But the officer nonetheless took her to Sha Tin’s Alva Hotel by Royal to have sex with her on December 1, 2021.
Lai began kissing the girl after putting on his uniform, ignoring police protocols barring off-duty officers from using their formal attire outside work hours.
He committed a sexual act on her which he filmed using his mobile phone.
Defence counsel Cindy Kong Siu-ching said in mitigation the officer had committed a “foolish” crime, which occurred when the girl was just six months shy of 16.
“This whole thing really has taken place just a bit too early. It would not have been like this had it been six months later,” the lawyer said.
She also highlighted that the girl, now 17, had told a government psychologist about her past relationships with adult men, but Chung said the severity of the present case was not influenced by whether the teen welcomed sexual advances from others.
The deputy judge stressed a heavier sentence was required for a police officer who broke the law than any other ordinary offender to maintain the public’s confidence in the force.
He started sentence at imprisonment of two years but knocked off a third to reflect Lai’s timely guilty plea.
Two other constables, Ng Sing-yap and Yao Yanwu, have denied their respective offences. Their trials are set for February and April next year, respectively. A fourth officer arrested has not been charged.