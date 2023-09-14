Hong Kong police have arrested two men accused of scamming a businessman out of more than HK$11 million (US$1.4 million) in an investment deal after luring him with monthly interest payments and the free use of grade A office space, the Post has learned.

A source familiar with the case on Thursday said a long-time friend of the 36-year-old victim introduced him to an employee of a locally listed company, who then lured the businessman into supposedly purchasing bonds supposedly issued by the firm in 2021.

“To trick the victim into believing he was making profits, he was told that the monthly interest of the bond investment comprised a monthly payment and the rental fee for an office in Tsim Sha Tsui,” the source said.

The man began using the grade A office space as part of the deal, which was believed to have cost as much as HK$90,000 a month, he said. He also received monthly payments of about HK$100,000 on average.