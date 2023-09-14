South China Morning Post
Crime in Hong Kong
The privacy commissioner has arrested a woman on suspicion of doxxing a friend and her schoolboy son. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong KongLaw and Crime

Hong Kong woman, 44, arrested by privacy watchdog for alleged doxxing of friend and her primary school-aged son

  • Woman released on bail after arrest on suspicion of revealing personal details of the two without consent and causing them harm
  • Privacy Commissioner’s office warns public not to resort to doxxing, which carries heavy penalties, over personal disputes
Cannix Yau
Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog has arrested a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of doxxing after she was alleged to have posted personal details of a woman friend and her son on social media alongside critical comments highlighting her dissatisfaction over the boy’s admission to a school.
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data confirmed on Thursday said officials had arrested the woman after an investigation and that she was later released on bail.

The investigation found the woman lived near the two alleged victims and became friendly with them. The two women’s sons were about the same age.

The privacy commissioner has warned the public to avoid doxxing in disputes with others and issued a reminder of the heavy penalties for those convicted of the offence. Photo: Shutterstock

The office said a few years ago, after the boy was admitted to a particular school, the woman had started to express her dissatisfaction from time to time.

A total of 20 messages that contained personal information about the two victims was posted in two open discussion groups and on two personal accounts on a social media platform between November last year and May.

The personal details disclosed included the pair’s Chinese names and home address, the woman’s mobile phone number and photos.

The information also included the province of origin of the woman, as well as the partial name of the primary school her son attended.

The woman is accused of breaching clauses related to doxxing in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance.

It is alleged she disclosed personal details of the two without their consent and caused them specified harm.

The privacy watchdog reminded the public they should avoid doxxing people because of personal disagreements.

“Doxxing is not a means to resolve disputes as it would only escalate conflict,” the privacy commissioner’s office said.

“Moreover, doxxing is a serious offence and the offender is liable on conviction to a fine up to HK$1 million (US$128,000) and imprisonment for five years.”

The privacy commissioner up to June has arrested 29 people since anti-doxxing legislation came into force in October 2021.

The office handled 1,113 complaints involving doxxing and more than 1,500 individual cases were referred to police for further investigation.

Post