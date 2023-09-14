Hong Kong court orders boy, 10, be held in juvenile home as police investigate his alleged role in HK$3.7 million watch store heist
- Police escort boy and 19-year-old construction worker to Kowloon City Court on joint charge of robbery
- Court hears 20 high-end watches worth HK$3.7 million stolen from VIP Station store on Canton Road by defendants
A Hong Kong court has ordered a 10-year-old boy be detained in a juvenile home while police further investigate his alleged role in a HK$3.7 million (US$472,780) robbery at a luxury watch store earlier this week.
Police on Thursday escorted the Form One pupil and a 19-year-old construction worker to Kowloon City Court on a joint charge of robbery in relation to the smash-and-grab heist in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday afternoon.
Shiyan Khan and the 10-year-old boy, who could not be named for legal reasons, were not required to enter a plea as prosecutors asked for eight weeks for police to conduct further inquiries.
Hong Kong boy, 10, arrested over HK$3.7 million robbery of luxury watch store
Principal Magistrate Don So Man-lung snubbed the pair’s bail applications and remanded them in custody until the next hearing in November.
Khan was detained in the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. The boy, who had just reached the age where he could be held liable for a criminal offence, was being held in the Tuen Mun Children and Juvenile Home.
Hong Kong police arrest 17-year-old in connection with robbery of watch store
The court heard 20 high-end watches worth HK$3.7 million were stolen from the VIP Station store on Canton Road by the two defendants and two others, who were not identified on a charge sheet available for press inspection.
Apart from the two accused in the dock, police have also arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery and a 17-year-old student for allegedly misleading the force. The latter has been released on bail.