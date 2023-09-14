A Hong Kong court has ordered a 10-year-old boy be detained in a juvenile home while police further investigate his alleged role in a HK$3.7 million (US$472,780) robbery at a luxury watch store earlier this week.

Police on Thursday escorted the Form One pupil and a 19-year-old construction worker to Kowloon City Court on a joint charge of robbery in relation to the smash-and-grab heist in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday afternoon.

Shiyan Khan and the 10-year-old boy, who could not be named for legal reasons, were not required to enter a plea as prosecutors asked for eight weeks for police to conduct further inquiries.

Principal Magistrate Don So Man-lung snubbed the pair’s bail applications and remanded them in custody until the next hearing in November.