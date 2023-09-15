Hong Kong customs nets 1,600 live lobsters in HK$11 million haul of smuggled goods destined for mainland China
- Goods seized in smuggling bust include 70 boxes of lobsters worth HK$1 million, 180kg of dried fish maw going for HK$740,000 and HK$8 million in mobile phones
- Source says smugglers likely hoped to capitalise on high demand ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays on mainland
Hong Kong customs seized 70 boxes of live lobsters as part of a contraband haul worth HK$11 million (US$1.4 million) before the goods could be shipped to mainland China amid high demand there, the Post learned on Friday.
The haul from Thursday included HK$1 million worth of lobsters, 180kg (396lbs) of dried fish maw valued at HK$740,000 and HK$8 million in mobile phones, according to the Customs and Excise Department.
A source familiar with the case said he believed the seafood products uncovered in the operation were intended for the mainland to meet demand for the coming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day.
This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival falls on September 29, with the break traditionally considered a time for families to reunite over lavish meals and take in the full moon.
The department said the illegal smuggling operation took place at the Aberdeen Wholesale Fish Market on Thursday night.
A speedboat with its navigation light turned off was spotted nearing Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter at around 9.30pm.
The vessel berthed at a pier at the fish market, with several men on the shore observed loading boxes onto the speedboat.
Customs officers attempted to intercept the group on the pier, prompting the porters to abandon the cargo and flee the scene via the speedboat.
The source said a pursuit boat was deployed to give chase but the smugglers’ vessel was equipped with two outboard engines and managed to escape, leaving local waters and heading towards the mainland.
Officers at the pier discovered 87 boxes and eight bags of contraband goods, including 1,600 live lobsters, fish maw and mobile phones, as well as bird nests, computer hard disks and tablets.
The department said the haul had an estimated street value of HK$11 million.
No arrests were made in the operation. Members of the department’s syndicate crimes investigation bureau are following up on the case.
The source said the smugglers had hoped to evade mainland tariffs and import restrictions, noting the seized contraband products would have been subject to tariffs of between 30 and 100 per cent.
“Smugglers could have evaded as much as HK$10 million in tariffs if all the goods were successfully taken across the border,” he said, adding that the department was still investigating the source of the items.
In Hong Kong, exporting unmanifested cargo is punishable by up to seven years in jail and a HK$2 million fine under the Import and Export Ordinance.