Hong Kong customs seized 70 boxes of live lobsters as part of a contraband haul worth HK$11 million (US$1.4 million) before the goods could be shipped to mainland China amid high demand there, the Post learned on Friday.

The haul from Thursday included HK$1 million worth of lobsters, 180kg (396lbs) of dried fish maw valued at HK$740,000 and HK$8 million in mobile phones, according to the Customs and Excise Department.

A source familiar with the case said he believed the seafood products uncovered in the operation were intended for the mainland to meet demand for the coming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day.

This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival falls on September 29, with the break traditionally considered a time for families to reunite over lavish meals and take in the full moon.

The department said the illegal smuggling operation took place at the Aberdeen Wholesale Fish Market on Thursday night.