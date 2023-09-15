Hong Kong student accused of sex assaults and voyeurism at orientation camp loses second bid for bail
- 28-year-old Education University student accused of sex offences has bail application rejected by magistrate at Tuen Mun Court on Friday
- Student can still ask for bail again next Friday and can also make an application to the High Court
A 28-year-old Hong Kong student accused of sex assaults on two women and watching a third in a shower during university orientation events in the summer has lost a second bid for bail at magistrates’ court.
The man, in his fourth year at the Education University of Hong Kong, renewed his bail application on Friday in Tuen Mun Court.
But acting Principal Magistrate David Cheung Chi-wai rejected the request after he heard submissions.
The student reserved his right to apply for bail again in the same court next Friday.
He can also make an application for bail to a High Court judge.
The man first appeared in court last Saturday and was denied release in the run up to his trial.
The student, identified in court only as YLH, faces two charges of indecent assault and a third allegation of voyeurism.
The offences are alleged to have happened last month at a Lantau Island campsite and in a private car.
A charge sheet available for inspection said the 28-year-old assaulted a woman in a car at an unspecified location in the New Territories on August 23.
He is alleged to have groped another woman at the HKYWCA Sydney Leong Holiday Lodge, Lantau Island, on August 27.
The defendant was also said to have “surreptitiously” watched a third woman in a situation that gave rise to “a reasonable expectation of privacy”, without regard to whether she consented to his conduct.
He is scheduled to appear in court again in early November, when prosecutors are expected to report on the progress of the police investigation.