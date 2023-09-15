A 28-year-old Hong Kong student accused of sex assaults on two women and watching a third in a shower during university orientation events in the summer has lost a second bid for bail at magistrates’ court.

The man, in his fourth year at the Education University of Hong Kong, renewed his bail application on Friday in Tuen Mun Court.

But acting Principal Magistrate David Cheung Chi-wai rejected the request after he heard submissions.

The student reserved his right to apply for bail again in the same court next Friday.

A student at Education University faces trial on sex charges related to an orientation camp in the summer. Photo: Roy Issa

He can also make an application for bail to a High Court judge.