Hong Kong leader says he’s ‘serious’ about tackling problem of illegal structures but authorities must be ‘pragmatic’
- Chief executive stresses authorities are examining best way to approach problem, but notes city has more than 400,000 private buildings
- NGO focused on development issues earlier said research revealed that 173 luxury houses across the city occupied government land without permission
The government is “serious” about tackling the problem of illegal structures built on residential properties, but must be “pragmatic” when dealing with the issue, Hong Kong’s leader has said.
But Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu also stressed on Friday that owners had the responsibility to ensure their homes did not have any unauthorised structures.
“The government is serious about the problem of illegal structures, but we have to face the reality that there are at least 400,000 private buildings [in Hong Kong], and each building, of course, is multi-storied. So if you look at the number of households, then you are talking about a very big number.
“Pragmatically, then, we have to think of a way to address the problem. So we are adopting the policy of taking action according to the risk.”
Hong Kong luxury house, evacuated after landslide, has illegal structures: minister
While illegal structures have been a concern over the decades, the problem was thrust back into the spotlight after record rains earlier this month triggered landslides and ensuing inspections revealed unauthorised works at the Redhill Peninsula luxury estate in Tai Tam. Three homes were found to be illegally occupying government land.
An NGO focused on development issues on Thursday said research revealed that 173 luxury houses across the city occupied government land without permission and urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation of properties.
Hong Kong concern group finds 173 luxury houses occupying government land
The same day Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho said the government would conduct a large-scale inspection at Redhill Peninsula, but Lee did not say whether similar checks would be conducted on the other estates named in the NGO’s study.
Lee was speaking after meeting occupants of a public housing estate in Tsuen Wan before visiting two neighbourhood centres for the elderly to learn about the needs of older people.