The government is “serious” about tackling the problem of illegal structures built on residential properties, but must be “pragmatic” when dealing with the issue, Hong Kong’s leader has said.

But Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu also stressed on Friday that owners had the responsibility to ensure their homes did not have any unauthorised structures.

“The government is serious about the problem of illegal structures, but we have to face the reality that there are at least 400,000 private buildings [in Hong Kong], and each building, of course, is multi-storied. So if you look at the number of households, then you are talking about a very big number.