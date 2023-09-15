The accused at first claimed he was Chan by showing police the latter’s ID card, but officers found in an identity check two days later that his appearance did not match the photo shown on the ID card he purportedly owned.

The unconscious man, Chan Tsz-chung, was naked and confirmed dead by paramedics who rushed to the Emperor Hotel in Happy Valley the same night.

The High Court heard Mok Chi-ho, 35, hid his true identity from police after reporting that his boyfriend had fallen into a coma in the hotel room, where a stash of drugs and apparatus for consumption were found on April 17, 2021.

A courier has been jailed for nearly seven years for drug offences and perverting the course of justice after he admitted switching his Hong Kong identity card with a man who died of an overdose in a hotel room to impede a police investigation into him.

When asked about the mismatch, the courier admitted he was Mok, who was wanted by police in three previous criminal cases.

Further inquiries revealed Mok and former salesman Andy Lam Chi-tak, 38, had met Chan and an unidentified male in the hotel room earlier that day for sex.

Mok said he believed the deceased had mistakenly swallowed an excessive amount of gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), a date rape drug, which killed him.

Officers later seized from Mok and Lam a wide variety of drugs, including more than 40 grams of ice, 0.87 grams of Ecstasy and more than 5.7 litres of GBL, which had been stored in three separate locations.

Mok on Friday pleaded guilty to trafficking in and possession of dangerous drugs, as well as perverting the course of justice. Lam admitted the same trafficking charge and a separate count of possession.

Both defendants are no strangers to the law, with Mok having 20 convictions between 2003 and 2021. Lam, meanwhile, had six previous convictions and was last jailed in 2019 for trafficking in drugs.

Defence lawyers said the drugs found in their clients’ possession were all for self-consumption, a submission accepted by deputy High Court judge Anthony Kwok Kai-on.

But Kwok said the case was made serious by the large amount of Ice involved and the potentially deadly consequences of consuming the drug and GBL together, as shown in Chan’s case.

Kwok added that Mok’s attempt to obstruct police inquiries was doomed to fail.

“The attempt of [Mok] to conceal his identity was foolish to say the least, and was bound to be discovered by police in a matter of days,” the judge said.

He jailed each defendant for six years and four months for their respective drug offences, before giving Mok an extra six months for misleading the investigation, for a total of six years and 10 months.