Ex-Hong Kong leader CY Leung in scam warning after bogus investment adverts appear on websites, social media platforms
- Leung denies endorsing a cryptocurrency platform or making any comments about it
- Fake advert claimed Leung attended an interview with a local broadcaster and revealed his ‘secrets to becoming a millionaire within four months’
Leung denied endorsing the cryptocurrency platform Bitradar or making any comments about it. The advert included made-up quotes from an interview that never took place.
“I have never made the remarks, or bought anything through Bitradar. I will never buy through it either,” Leung wrote in a social media post on Friday. “It looks like a scam, please do not fall prey to it.”
The fake advert, which appeared on many websites and social media platforms, said Leung attended an interview with a local broadcaster, where he revealed his “secrets to becoming a millionaire within four months”.
Among the fake quotes was: “You might have heard about this new cryptocurrency trading platform called Bitradar, it helped many common people in Hong Kong, mainland China and North America to become wealthy overnight, you may find it suspicious, because it does sound unbelievable.”
This is not the first time Leung’s image has been used to promote suspicious financial trading platforms, with previous ones following the same format as the latest version.
He said the company subsequently vowed to remove the ads in question.
Both Lee and Chan earlier reported their cases to police.