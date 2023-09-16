Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying has warned people not to fall for a suspected scam after his image and fake quotes were again used in bogus online adverts to lure people to a suspicious cryptocurrency trading platform.

Leung denied endorsing the cryptocurrency platform Bitradar or making any comments about it. The advert included made-up quotes from an interview that never took place.

“I have never made the remarks, or bought anything through Bitradar. I will never buy through it either,” Leung wrote in a social media post on Friday. “It looks like a scam, please do not fall prey to it.”

The fake advert, which appeared on many websites and social media platforms, said Leung attended an interview with a local broadcaster, where he revealed his “secrets to becoming a millionaire within four months”.