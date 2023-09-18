JPEX-Crypto Platform to suspend trades on Monday amid investigation in Hong Kong

A cryptocurrency exchange at the centre of a police and financial regulator’s investigation into suspected fraud in Hong Kong has announced it will suspend trades on Monday.

JPEX-Crypto Platform on Sunday evening said negative news surrounding the company had led market makers to freeze its capital and stifle its cash flow.

On Saturday, police revealed they had received at least 83 complaints related to the platform, involving virtual assets worth about HK$34 million (US$4.3 million).

The Securities and Futures Commission earlier alerted police about suspected fraud, prompting the investigation by the commercial crime bureau.

Photo: Yik Yeung-man

The commission on Wednesday warned potential investors to exercise caution in dealing with JPEX, which had yet to file any licence applications and allegedly falsely claimed it had obtained permits from overseas regulators.