Hong Kong police have arrested influencer Joseph Lam Chok in connection with cryptocurrency trading platform JPEX, which is at the centre of an investigation by the force and the city’s financial watchdog.

A source familiar with the case on Monday said Lam was in the morning being questioned by officers from police’s commercial crime bureau. The force also raided an office at Entertainment Building in Central at around 11am.

Lam, a former lawyer, is a well-known influencer in the city.

Joseph Lam Chok is a former lawyer turned influencer. Photo: @jolamchok/Instagram

JPEX-Crypto Platform on Sunday night said negative news surrounding the company had led market makers to freeze its capital and stifle its cash flow.