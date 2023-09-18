Hong Kong man, 46, arrested for allegedly seditious social media posts

A 46-year-old man has been arrested by Hong Kong national security police on suspicion of sedition after it was alleged he used social media to provoke hatred towards the central and city governments.

The man, who was arrested at his home in Hung Hom on Monday, was accused of “doing an act or acts with seditious intention”, a breach of the Crimes Ordinance.

“Investigations revealed that the arrested man was suspected of repeatedly publishing posts with seditious intention on social platforms, with content provoking hatred towards the central authorities and the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, demanding sanctions against the government officials and inciting the use of violence,” a police spokesman said.

Officers armed with a search warrant raided the man’s home on Monday morning.