Investors should only trade on regulated virtual asset platforms, Hong Kong’s leader has warned amid the fallout over embattled cryptocurrency exchange JPEX as he underscored the importance of controls.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday said watchdog the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and police were set to hold a press briefing later in the day after receiving more than 1,400 complaints alleging fraud against JPEX. Six people have been arrested over the case.

Hong Kong leader John Lee takes the stage to address the press before his weekly Exco meeting. Photo: Sam Tsang

Among those detained are YouTuber Chan Wing-yee and social media influencer Joseph Lam Chok, both of whom have set up cash-for-crypto shops in Hong Kong. The force has also targeted other over-the-counter cryptocurrency changers, including Coingaroo.

Coingaroo in Causeway Bay is searched by police. Photo: Jelly Tse

“This incident highlights the [important point] that when investors want to invest in virtual assets, then they must invest on platforms that are licensed, that are regulated by the SFC … This is the only way to ensure their investments are protected,” Lee told the media before his weekly meeting with key decision-making body the Executive Council.

In developing the virtual assets market in Hong Kong, Lee said the government would ensure there was effective regulation and transparency in the release of information.