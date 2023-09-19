South China Morning Post
Hong Kong courts
A man has appeared at West Kowloon Court charged with online sedition. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong KongLaw and Crime

Hong Kong clerk, 46, denied bail after court appearance on sedition charges

  • Chow man-wai accused of publishing almost 50 offensive statements on Reddit-like online forum LIHKG
  • Bail denied at West Kowloon Court after magistrate rules there was a risk of offences being committed
Brian Wong
A 46-year-old Hong Kong clerk was on Tuesday remanded in custody on national security grounds after it was alleged in court that he made a series of seditious comments online asking for international sanctions on Beijing and Hong Kong as well as violence towards officials.

Police escorted Chow Man-wai to West Kowloon Court on Tuesday afternoon to appear before a magistrate approved by the city’s leader to hear national security cases.

Chow, a maritime company employee, is accused of the publication of 49 offensive remarks on LIHKG, a Reddit-like online forum, between March and this month.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with making seditious comments on Reddit-like online forum LIHKG. Photo: Shutterstock

He was not required to enter a plea on a charge of committing an act or acts with seditious intent as the prosecution asked for four weeks for national security police to make further inquiries.

Prosecutor Vincent Lee Ting-wai explained investigators wanted time to examine the defendant’s mobile phone and desktop computer.

Principal Magistrate Peter Law Tak-chuen dismissed Chow’s application for bail after he found insufficient evidence the defendant would not commit further alleged national security offences if released.

Chow can, however, make a bail application to the High Court before his next appearance, scheduled for October.

Sedition is not among the offences covered by the Beijing-imposed 2020 national security law, but the Court of Final Appeal has ruled it as one capable of endangering the country’s safety.

Prosecutors can ask that cases be heard only by judges hand-picked to hear national security cases, and defendants may face a higher bar for bail.

Anyone convicted of sedition can face up to two years in jail for a first conviction.

