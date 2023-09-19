Hong Kong clerk, 46, denied bail after court appearance on sedition charges

A 46-year-old Hong Kong clerk was on Tuesday remanded in custody on national security grounds after it was alleged in court that he made a series of seditious comments online asking for international sanctions on Beijing and Hong Kong as well as violence towards officials.

Police escorted Chow Man-wai to West Kowloon Court on Tuesday afternoon to appear before a magistrate approved by the city’s leader to hear national security cases.

Chow, a maritime company employee, is accused of the publication of 49 offensive remarks on LIHKG, a Reddit-like online forum, between March and this month.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with making seditious comments on Reddit-like online forum LIHKG. Photo: Shutterstock

He was not required to enter a plea on a charge of committing an act or acts with seditious intent as the prosecution asked for four weeks for national security police to make further inquiries.