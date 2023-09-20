Comments posted on several social media discussion groups showed users hitting out at the MTR Corp for promoting JPEX.

An MTR spokesman on Tuesday night said a JPEX ad that appeared in a Facebook post had referenced an advertisement placed at Hong Kong station from March to April 2022. Related ads have not been placed in any station since June last year.

The growing cryptocurrency scandal centred on JPEX, already the city’s largest case of its kind and totalling HK$1.2 billion (US$154 million) in assets, also prompted a government body to warn the public on Wednesday about the risks of virtual trading, highlighting a rising trend of young people engaged in such activities.

“MTR is involved in this biggest scam, it should shoulder all the compensation,” an online user said on LIHKG, a Reddit-like forum.

Police earlier on Tuesday said the case involved more than 1,641 investors. Eight people have also been arrested so far in investigations of alleged fraud at JPEX.

Advertisement

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), at a joint press conference with police, also accused JPEX of ignoring rules under the new licensing regime for virtual asset trading platforms, which was implemented on June 1 this year.

A one-year transition period was allowed for existing platforms to halt promotions and wind down their businesses if they had no intention of applying for a licence.

But the regulator’s licensing director Wong Lok-yan said JPEX instead went the other way and intensified sales and promotional activities over the grace period.

The SFC last week ordered shops and internet personalities to stop promotion of the trading platform.

Advertisement

But a Facebook post for JPEX dated February 2022 was still displayed in the ad section of the MTR’s page on Saturday. The advertisement was later removed in the wake of a Post inquiry the same day.

JCDecaux Transport, the advertising agency that handles MTR station ads, said the advertisement had “passed screening at that time based on the available laws”.

Advertisement

“Thereafter, no further advertising booking from JPEX was accepted,” the agency said.

The unlicensed cryptocurrency trading platform had earlier advertised at several MTR stations. Photo: Handout

The Investor and Financial Education Council on Wednesday pointed to survey findings that showed more young people were engaged in trading virtual assets and warned of high risks involved.

Advertisement

Council general manager Dora Li Yuen-chow urged the public to carry out proper research before committing to a trading platform and to ensure it was licensed.

She told a radio programme that the latest annual report on financial literacy of the public, carried out by the council in April, found 6 per cent of 1,000 people surveyed had invested in virtual assets in the past year – a significant rise from the 1 per cent recorded in 2019.

Li added that interest was most pronounced in youngsters aged 18 to 29 and that 15 per cent of the age group had said they had made investments in the past year. A total of 20 per cent indicated they had plans to do so in the next year.

Advertisement

“Our research also found around 75 per cent of respondents said they wanted to make such investments because they were seeking short-term returns, and were worried they would miss the opportunity if they did not act fast,” she said.

“We will continue to educate the public … to help them understand the risks.”

Accountancy sector lawmaker Edmund Wong Chun-sek said on the same programme that the original intention of the one-year time frame for platforms to apply for a licence was to give the industry time to sort out their affairs and that the grace period was not intended to be a grey area in which operators could commit fraud.

JPEX issued a statement on Tuesday night, saying it “sternly” rejected the “malicious accusation” by the SFC and insisted it would continue to operate.