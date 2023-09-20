Hong Kong police have arrested the son of late actor Sing Fui-on after seizing 1kg (2.2lbs) of suspected marijuana from his home in Sai Kung, the Post has learned.

A source familiar with the case on Wednesday said Sing Yuk-man, who is also the village head of Nam Wai, was detained on suspicion of drug trafficking, possessing a dangerous drug and equipment fit for smoking the narcotic.

Officers from the Wong Tai Sin special duties squad, acting on intelligence, raided the 48-year-old’s three-storey house on Nam Wan Road in Sai Kung at around 10.30am.

“In the premises, officers seized 1kg of what appeared to be cannabis along with suspected drug-taking instruments,” police said.